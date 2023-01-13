U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Industrial Greases Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 1,905.9 Million by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 5.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Greases Market Is Estimated to reach US$ 1,905.9 Million in value by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR Of 5.5% between 2022 and 2030. Industrial greases are used to lubricate machines so that they don't wear out as quickly as they would if they were used all the time. The base oil, additives, and thickeners are mixed together to make it. Industrial greases are used to take care of the machines that make things. The automotive industry is the biggest market for industrial greases, which are used on a large scale in making cars and keeping them in good shape.

Industrial greases are used for a wide range of tasks and are important for machinery because they don't get wet. Industrial greases can stay in contact with moving parts and lubricate them without leaking because of gravity, centrifugal force, or other kinds of pressure.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Industrial Greases  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • Dec. 7, 2022, SKF and Castrol partner to offer access to circular use of industrial lubricants
    SKF continues to expand its Recond Oil offering through a partnership agreement with Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands. This partnership enables Castrol industrial customers to use the integrated RecondOil Double Separation Technology (DST) system.

  • 22 DEC 2022, Shell Acquires Allied Reliability, Further Expanding Its North American Lubricants Business
    Allied Reliability is a North American provider of industrial products and services, asset performance management and reliability consulting services to B2B customers. The company operates in a variety of industries and enhances the efficiency and reliability of assets.

  • JULY 20, 2020, CASTROL - Global Leader in Lubricants for Wind Energy
    Wind energy has grown rapidly since 2000, supported by various governments. As a result, the global demand for lubricants in the wind energy industry has increased along with the increase in the total installed capacity of wind energy. From 2008 to 2019, global wind energy installed capacity increased at an average annual rate of 16.6%, while lubricant consumption increased at an average annual rate of 13%.

Regional Outlook:

It is anticipated that North America will maintain its preeminent position during the forecast period due to its status as one of the most developed areas for the industrial grease market. The rising demand from the region's automotive and mining industries is the primary factor for this expansion. The capacity of industrial greases to maintain their lubricating properties even when exposed to high temperatures is driving up demand for these products in the automotive sector. As a result, vehicle lifespans can be extended, and maintenance expenses can be cut.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/9491?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022                       

USD 1,905.9 Million

By Type

Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Bio-Based

By Application

Automotive, Mining, Construction, Heavy Industries, Others

By Companies 

Exxon Mobil, Shell, Castrol, Dow, Chevron, Total, Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

It is anticipated that the presence of a growing number of industries in the Asia-Pacific area will be the primary driver of expansion in the market for industrial greases. This region is now the world's largest consumer of grease. The expansion of the industrial and construction industries in the ASEAN area is another factor that is driving up demand for grease. It is anticipated that the expansion of the market for industrial greases would be fueled by all of these factors.

The expansion of the market for industrial greases is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for high-performance greases that are resistant to extremes of both pressure and temperature. The market growth of industrial greases is expected to be boosted over the forecast period as a result of the growing demand for greases from the metalworking and metallurgical industries. Additionally, the increasing production of heavy machinery for advanced applications is also expected to contribute to this growth.

Market Opportunities

It is anticipated that the growing demand for food grade industrial greases that are used throughout food processing equipment would give several prospects for growth for the market for industrial greases. Bearings, linkages, and moving joints in the machinery used in the food sector are all lubricated with this food-grade grease thanks to its high level of purity. The market for industrial greases is anticipated to benefit from the introduction of food-grade greases in the near future.

During the period covered by this projection, an increase in mechanisation as well as a rise in industrial production, particularly in Asia and the Pacific, is anticipated to propel the overall expansion of the market. It is anticipated that the growing utilisation of grease in the manufacturing sector will further accelerate the market growth of industrial grease. This will be accomplished by enhancing the functionality and dependability of machinery.

Market Restraints

It is anticipated that stringent emission laws and regulations linked to dangerous gas emissions will act as a barrier to the expansion of the market for industrial greases. This is due to the growing worries of the government as well as the increased efforts being made to combat global warming. It is anticipated that this aspect will act as a barrier to the expansion of the industrial greases market.

It is anticipated that the limited output of mineral oil, in conjunction with the variable pricing of crude oil, will act as a barrier to the expansion of the market for industrial greases over the projection period.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Exxon Mobil, Shell, Castrol, Dow, Chevron, Total, and others.

By Type

  • Mineral Oil

  • Synthetic Oil

  • Semi-Synthetic Oil

  • Bio-Based

  • Other

By Application

  • Automotive

  • Mining

  • Construction

  • Heavy Industries

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Poly-Alpha Olefins (PAO) Based Lubricants Market - The Global K-12 Education Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 94.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2030. In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest market and made up more than half of the world's demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest between 2022 and 2030, with a healthy CAGR.

  • Rubber Oil Market - The Global Rubber Oil Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. In terms of revenue, the Asia-Pacific region led the world market in 2019 with a share of more than 60.0%, and it is expected to grow a lot over the next few years.

  • Palm Oil Market - The Global Palm Oil Market Size Was Valued At USD 63.7 Billion In 2021 And Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 5.1% In Revenue From 2022 To 2030. In 2021, more than 71% of the market's revenue will come from the APAC region.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


