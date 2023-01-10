Industrial Head Protection Market to Hit $4.9 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Major industrial head protection market participants include 3M Company, Honeywell International, MSA Safety, Dupont, Mallcom, Gateway Safety, UVEX Safety, Radians.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The industrial head protection market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 4.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



Increasing implementation of compliance programs pertaining to safety and security at the workplace will offer substantial business prospects for manufacturers of industrial head protection products. Personal protective equipment (PPE) demand has experienced tremendous growth across developing nations such as China and India with rapid industrialization. Developing nations with a high concentration of labor also face a high risk of employee injuries. According to International Labor Organization, more than 1.1 million workers die owing to occupational mishaps or work-related diseases in the Asia Pacific, representing a robust need for head protection.

Net-zero carbon targets to propel production of HDPE-based industrial head protection

In terms of revenue, the industrial head protection market share from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) material segment is estimated to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2032. HDPE is used to myriad favorable properties including resistance to oil, durability, and breathability. The material is widely used to make safety helmets with notable environmental flexibility. HDPE plastics also offer a variety of benefits to manufacturers with cost-effective production and high-performance attractive finished goods. Additionally, the material is lighter and more eco-friendly as compared to other plastic products.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1963

Rapid industrialization in developed countries to fuel demand for bump caps

The industrial head protection market value from bump caps is expected to record aabout 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Bump caps will witness significant demand from oil & gas plants, particularly across Europe, and the U.S. This type of head protection is intended to protect workers from accidents involving stationary objects. They are used by truck drivers, exterminators, baggage handlers, contractors, and mechanics. Workers employed in oil & gas plants are at constant risk of getting hit by falling objects. Bump caps have widespread applications in construction, food, and other industrial settings.

Story continues





Rise in agriculture production to boost head protection applications in the food sector

The industrial head protection market from the food applications exceeded USD 170 million in 2022. Growing global demand for processed food as a result of increasing population and disposable income is accelerating the production output worldwide. Due to growing concerns associated with food insecurity, several countries in APAC region are ramping up agricultural production, which will escalate the need for PPE for workers. According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 presented by the Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs, India, the agriculture sector observed 3.9% growth in 2021-2022 following the 3.6% jump in 2020-21.

Increasing focus on occupational safety to drive product demand in Europe

Europe industrial head protection market surpassed USD 760 million in 2022. Increasing focus on the prevention of employee injuries in construction, oil & gas, mining, and manufacturing facilities will proliferate the equipment demand across Europe. For instance, in June 2021, the European Commission revealed a new EU strategic framework on health & safety at work 2021-2027 to strengthen occupational safety. Government efforts to encourage industrial output and ensure worker safety in the post-pandemic era will further expand the deployment of PPE in Europe.

New product launches to define competitive landscape

3M Company, Honeywell International, MSA Safety, Dupont, Mallcom, Gateway Safety, UVEX Safety, Radians are some of the leading companies in the global industrial head protection market. These participants are focusing on new product developments and innovation to attain a competitive edge.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1963

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industrial head protection industry 3600 synopsis, 2022 - 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Material trends

2.1.4 Product trends

2.1.5 Application trends

Chapter 3 Industrial Head Protection Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2018 - 2032

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Collaboration/Partnership

3.3.2.2 Wholesalers/Distributors

3.3.2.3 Service Providers

3.3.2.4 Contract Manufacturing

3.3.2.5 Technology Providers

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.1.1 OSHA

3.4.1.2 ANSI

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.2.1 EU Commission

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Raw material analysis

3.6.1 ABS

3.6.1.1 Styrene

3.6.1.2 Acrylonitrile

3.6.1.3 Butadiene

3.6.2 Polypropylene

3.6.3 HDPE

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 North America: Intensifying product usage across various industries in the U.S.

3.7.1.2 Asia Pacific: Safety and security compliances at workplace

3.7.1.3 North America & Europe: Favorable regulations in workplace

3.7.1.4 Advances in technology

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Raw material cost concerns

3.7.2.2 Discomfort due to poor fitting

3.8 Innovation & Sustainability

3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.9.1 Emerging business model

3.9.1.1 Collaboration/Joint ventures

3.9.1.2 Acquisitions

3.9.1.3 Product launch

3.10 Porter’s analysis,

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 Covid Impact of Market, by Application

3.12.1 Construction

3.12.2 Oil & gas

3.12.3 Mining

3.12.4 Food

3.12.5 Chemicals

3.12.6 Pharmaceutical

3.12.7 Transportation

3.12.8 Others

3.13 Impact of Russia Ukraine war on global market

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com



