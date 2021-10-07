U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    +30.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,487.00
    +196.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.50
    +142.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.90
    +12.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.39
    -1.04 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.49
    -0.81 (-3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4300
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,183.65
    +3,328.78 (+6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.92
    +50.83 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.42
    +67.55 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Industrial Heat Pumps Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% | Evolving Opportunities with Daikin Industries Ltd. and Emerson Electric Co. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial heat pumps market is set to grow by USD 562.43 million from 2021 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.33% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth. Request a Free Sample Report!

The report on the industrial heat pumps market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies a rising focus on improving energy efficiency by industries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing focus on high-temperature heat pumps & emerging regulations and increasing government initiatives to reduce emissions will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The industrial heat pumps market analysis includes end-user and geography segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial heat pumps market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Carrier Global Corp.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Danfoss AS

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Lennox International Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • NIBE Industrier AB

  • Rheem Manufacturing Co.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

Related Reports:
Centrifugal Pumps Market -The centrifugal pumps market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.44 billion, at a CAGR of 4.95% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Positive Displacement Pumps Market -The positive displacement pumps market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Industrial Heat Pumps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 562.43 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.07

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Rheem Manufacturing Co., and Robert Bosch GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-heat-pumps-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-33--evolving-opportunities-with-daikin-industries-ltd-and-emerson-electric-co--17000--technavio-reports-301394301.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks’ Rally Extends to U.S. Premarket Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks listed in the U.S. are signaling a third day of gains in premarket trading after peers in Asia rallied on improved risk appetite.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoSh

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Gains Momentum On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer

    Dow Jones futures and S&P 500 futures climbed solidly Thursday morning, while Nasdaq futures jumped. The major indexes rose modestly Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Here are 10 ‘high conviction’ stocks of companies with strong pricing power and at least 20% upside potential to UBS targets

    Inflation and supply issues are among the buzziest words on Wall Street as the third-quarter earnings reporting season approaches, with investors waiting to see which companies were the best at managing surging cost pressures and shipping disruptions.

  • Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plummeted 37% in September

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) plummeted 37.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Most of this drop came at the end of the month when the company released financial results that disappointed investors and analysts alike. Several Wall Street analysts downgraded their outlooks for Bed Bath & Beyond following the quarterly report.

  • Moderna: On Track to Meet Targets, Says Analyst

    Further validating Moderna’s (MRNA) already highly successful Covid-19 vaccine program, on Tuesday the company announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given the go ahead for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273 (Spikevax), to be administered to severely immunocompromised individuals over the age of 12 years old. The booster shot is to be given at least 28 days after the second dose. “The authorization by the EMA, following FDA-authorization, and data published last mont

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • Bonds Drop as Jumbo Creditors Yet to Be Paid: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s dollar bonds fell after people familiar with the matter said some creditors had yet to receive repayment of a note they say is guaranteed by the developer.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Bienn

  • Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to...

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.