U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,698.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,000.50
    -37.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.90
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.75
    +1.09 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -0.84 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8110
    +0.2860 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,068.45
    +1,447.28 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.43
    +47.72 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,668.78
    +25.36 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Industrial Hemp Market Size, Share and Forecast (2022-2029) | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in Industrial Hemp market report are Hempco Food and Fibre Inc., Ecofibre Ltd., Hemp Inc., Bafa Neu GmbH, Gencanna Global USA, Inc., Hemp Oil Canada Inc., Konoplex Group, Dun Agro Hemp Group, Colorado Hemp Works, LLC., Canah International, MH Medical Hemp GmbH, Other key market players and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial hemp market size is set to gain momentum from its increasing demand from a large number of end-use industries, as well as versatile nature. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Industrial Hemp Market, 2022-2029.” The report further states that industrial hemp is extensively used in textile, dietary supplements, beverages, and cosmetics industries. In February 2020, for instance, Hello Products LLC, a subsidiary of Colgate, launched a new range of CBD oral care at Ulta Beauty. It contains two lip balms, two mouthwashes, and three toothpastes. Each product includes hemp extract and oil derived from partner farms based in the U.S.

The global food and beverage industry contains multiple offline and online food chains. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for packaged food and beverages, such as shelf-stable foods and milk products. But, the complete shutdown of restaurants and bars in few countries across the globe may restrict growth in the near future. Our authentic research reports would help you get a complete picture of the industry to invest in vital zones.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/industrial-hemp-market-102459

A list of all the prominent industrial hemp manufacturers operating in the global market:

  • Hempco Food and Fibre Inc.

  • Ecofibre Ltd.

  • Hemp Inc.

  • Bafa Neu GmbH

  • Gencanna Global USA, Inc.

  • Hemp Oil Canada Inc.

  • Konoplex Group

  • Dun Agro Hemp Group

  • Colorado Hemp Works, LLC.

  • Canah International

  • MH Medical Hemp GmbH

  • Other key market players

Market Segmentation-

Based on source, the market is bifurcated into conventional and organic. By type, it is trifurcated into hemp fiber, hemp seed oil, and hemp seed. In terms of application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, textiles, personal care & cosmetics, beverages, and food. Amongst these, the textiles segment is projected to earn the largest industrial hemp market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of the product for the manufacturing of denim, shoes, bags, and apparel.

Report Coverage-

The study was conducted by extensive primary and secondary research. To derive the market value and growth rate, various approaches were taken into consideration. Also, the report includes an expected recovery time of the industry, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. The best and worst case scenarios would help clients make the right business decisions.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-hemp-market-102459

Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Usage in Salads and Dressings to Augment Growth

Industrial hemp is gaining more popularity in the global textile industry as it is considered to be stronger than cotton and is also renewable. It is used as fibers in this industry. Apart from that, it possesses numerous antioxidant properties and hence, is extensively adopted by cosmetic manufacturers. The food and beverages industry used industrial hemp seed oil in dressings and salads as it is considered to be nutritional. However, the expensive extraction process may hinder the industrial hemp market growth.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Dominate; Rising Import Activities in Germany & Switzerland to Favor Growth

  • Europe: The region is anticipated to remain in the forefront throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing import activities in Switzerland and Germany. Besides, the surging awareness of various benefits of industrial hemp is anticipated to propel its usage in personal care products in the region. The product is also known to cure insomnia and other ailments.

  • North America: It is expected to grow considerably on account of the increasing production of hemp-infused beverages. Also, the U.S. government has legalized the commercialization of industrial hemp as an agricultural commodity. Additionally, the product is majorly used in yoghurt, cereal bars, and smoothies.

  • Asia Pacific: The gradually increasing awareness of the product would accelerate regional growth. China would contribute to this growth as it is the largest exporter and producer of the product, followed by Japan and South Korea. At the same time, paper and textile manufacturers are making use of this product.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Winning Funds & Gaining Fast Track Approvals to Compete in Market

The global market for industrial hemp is highly fragmented with the presence of several companies. Some of them are striving to gain approvals from regulatory bodies for producing and marketing their in-house products. A few others are focusing on achieving research grants to develop innovative products. Below are the two latest industry developments:

  • January 2021: The Ministry of Public Health approved the usage of industrial hemp in cosmetics in Thailand. It would enable domestic manufacturers to manufacture cosmetics containing hemp seed extract or hemp seed oil. But, these products should not have a THC level of more than 0.2% by weight.

  • January 2021: Greenfern Industries, a manufacturer of medical cannabis products, bagged a research grant worth $145,000 to investigate items developed from the by-products of hemp seed oil processing. It was provided by the Bioresource Processing Alliance (BPA).

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/industrial-hemp-market-102459

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner-Mahalunge Road,
Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Bro

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • TotalEnergies to Boost Investor Returns After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE promised to increase its dividend and buy back more shares after posting a record fourth-quarter profit.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosThe results round out a strong run of earnings from B

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • L.A. Rams tap Blade to provide helicopter services for Super Bowl Sunday

    The Los Angeles Rams has teamed with Blade Air Mobility Inc. to provide helicopter charter services to bypass traffic gridlock in the days leading to Super Bowl Sunday. New York-based Blade Air Mobility (Nasdaq: BLDE) said it will provide helicopter services to invited guests across the Los Angeles skyline and SoFi stadium throughout the week. Blade will travel between L.A.-area airports such as Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Orange County and the rooftop of the Rams’ hospitality headquarters at Penthouse 56 Hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi in Inglewood, California, where the Rams will be hosting special events this week.