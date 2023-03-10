Industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market size to grow by USD 619.05 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increase in distributed power generation base - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market size is forecast to increase by USD 619.05 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in distributed power generation base. Gas turbines form an essential part of distributed power technologies, along with diesel and gas reciprocating engines, solar panels, fuel cells, and wind energy. The growing energy demands from large and small-capacity users have increased investments in these technologies. Consequently, the number of gas turbines in the energy sector is also growing. This is increasing the demand for air inlet filtration systems to protect gas turbines from air pollutants. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, GVS Spa, HEPA Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Komline Sanderson Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MayAir Group, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair Filtration Group, Synder Filtration Inc., Troy Filters Ltd., Webasto SE, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co. Ltd.

The market is segmented by application (air filtration, cleanroom, and gas turbines), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market will observe significant growth in the air filtration segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for industrial HEPA filters from oil and gas, power, pulp and paper, chemical and petrochemical, mining and metal, and food and beverage industries. The increasing awareness among end-users about energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market vendors

Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 619.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, GVS Spa, HEPA Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Komline Sanderson Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MayAir Group, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair Filtration Group, Synder Filtration Inc., Troy Filters Ltd., Webasto SE, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Air filtration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cleanroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp.

12.4 Camfil AB

12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.6 Donaldson Co. Inc.

12.7 Filtration Group Corp.

12.8 Freudenberg SE

12.9 Johnson Controls International Plc.

12.10 Komline Sanderson Corp.

12.11 MayAir Group

12.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

12.13 Synder Filtration Inc.

12.14 Troy Filters Ltd.

12.15 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

12.16 Webasto SE

12.17 Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

