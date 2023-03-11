U.S. markets closed

Industrial Hose Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing demand for PVC - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial hose market size is estimated to grow by USD 2592.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for PVC is significantly driving the demand for the market. However, factors like competition from local vendors may impede the growth of the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Hose Market 2023-2027
For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Industrial Hose Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, automotive, and others), material (polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, silicone, rubber, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth of the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing oil and gas extraction activities in the US and the Middle East will drive the use of industrial hoses during the forecast period.

  • Industrial hoses are used to transmit oil and other petroleum products both on land and ocean.

  • Hence, the increasing number of oil and gas extraction activities in the Middle East and the US will drive the use of industrial hoses during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global industrial hose market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial hose market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute to 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the automotive, construction, agriculture, food and beverages, and chemical sectors in the region is driving market growth.

  • High demand for industrial hoses in countries like China, Vietnam, Japan, and India will significantly contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period.

  • Factors like growing urban population, rising disposable income, and growing pharmaceutical industry are expected to act as key contributors to the market growth.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a Sample Report

Industrial Hose MarketMarket Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increased demand for PVC is a major driver for the industrial hose market growth during the forecast period.

  • It is predominantly used in end-user industries like automotive, pharmaceutical, infrastructure, oil and gas, food and drinks, mining, and water, among others.

  • PVC is known to be cost-effective, durable, flexible, and exhibits high tensile strength.

  • Owing to the wide range of applications of PVC, the demand for the industrial hose market is expected to grow.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in the agricultural sector is a leading trend in the global market.

  • These hoses, used in machinery are known to significantly improve the agricultural process.

  • In the agricultural industry, industrial hoses are used in pneumatic grain conveyor systems and irrigation.

  • The rapid increase in food consumption drives the global agriculture industry. This is forcing farmers to improve crop yield by using new methods, including hydraulic rubber hoses.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The fluctuations in raw-material prices may impede the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • Owing to the systematic demand-supply imbalance in the global rubber market, there could be significant fluctuations in the prices.

  • These price fluctuations may affect production costs and reduce the vendors' profit margins.

  • Steel is another raw material used in the production of industrial hoses. Steel prices may fluctuate because of the price fluctuation in raw materials and excess steel production.

To know more about other drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Hose Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial hose market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the industrial hose market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industrial hose market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial hose market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hydraulic hose and fittings market size is expected to increase by USD 416.79 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%. Growth in unconventional E&P projects is a key trend impacting the global hydraulic hose and fittings market growth.

The fire hose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,212.1 million. The stringent regulations for fire safety are the key factor driving the market growth.

Industrial Hose Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,592.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Flexaust Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kuriyama of America Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Salem Republic Rubber Co., Semperit AG Holding, Smiths Group Plc, Sun Flow Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, Trelleborg AB, and UIP International Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive Scenario

  • 9.2 Overview

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bridgestone Corp.

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.6 Gates Industrial Corp. Plc

  • 10.7 Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kurt Manufacturing

  • 10.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • 10.10 RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd.

  • 10.11 Semperit AG Holding

  • 10.12 Smiths Group Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Hose Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-hose-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-43-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-growing-demand-for-pvc---technavio-301768160.html

SOURCE Technavio

