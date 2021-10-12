U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Industrial Hose Market size to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2021 to 2025|Bridgestone Corp. and Continental AG among Key Vendors|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial hose market size is expected to grow by USD 2.45 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Hose Market by Application and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2021-2025

Download A Free Sample to retrieve additional information about the Industrial Hose Market trends and drivers in minutes!

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the industrial hose market. According to our research, the increasing demand for PVC is propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of product differentiation may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The industrial hose market has been segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC, with China and Japan being the key countries.

Based on application, the industrial hose market has been segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, automotive, and others. The oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

To unlock more growth opportunities in each contributing segment, Avail PDF Sample Now!

Key Vendors and Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kurt Manufacturing, Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, and Smiths Group Plc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Bridgestone Corp: The company offers hydraulic and industrial hoses for building, construction, mining, agriculture, transportation, food, and other markets.

  • Continental AG: The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as vacupress hoses, armorvin hoses, spiral hoses, among others, through its subsidiary Merlett Tecnoplastic SpA.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc: The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as air and multipurpose hoses; cement, plaster, and grout hoses; chemical hoses; gaseous hoses; among others.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

  • Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hydraulic hose and fittings market has the potential to grow by USD 399.61 million from 2021 to 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report Now

  • Heat Pipes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The heat pipes market has the potential to grow by USD 976.78 million from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

Industrial Hose Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.23

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kurt Manufacturing, Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, and Smiths Group Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-hose-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-45-billion-from-2021-to-2025bridgestone-corp-and-continental-ag-among-key-vendorstechnavio-301397530.html

SOURCE Technavio

