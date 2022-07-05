Industrial HVAC Market: APAC to Occupy 54% Market Share|Process Industry Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial HVAC market is set to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% according to the latest market forecast report. Technavio categorizes the industrial HVAC market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the industrial HVAC market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our industrial HVAC market report covers the following areas:

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Geography

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The industrial HVAC market share growth by the process industry segment will be significant for revenue generation.

The process industry segment holds a dominating share in the global industrial HVAC market.

The growing awareness among end-users about energy efficiency and environmental sustainability has increased the demand for energy-efficient industrial HVAC systems in the process industry.

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial HVAC market in APAC.

The growing population, improving per capita income of people, and rapid industrialization will facilitate the industrial HVAC market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The industrial HVAC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as following standard specifications to make the installation of industrial HVAC systems easy to compete in the market. Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

For instance - Alfa Laval AB, the company offers HVAC solutions such as AlfaNova AlfaQ and others.

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments & growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The major challenge impeding the industrial HVAC market growth is the high market competition.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Industrial HVAC Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Industrial HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

