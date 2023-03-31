U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Industrial HVAC market size to grow by USD 4,714.13 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial HVAC market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,714.13 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems. Industries such as oil and gas, food and beverages, and power consume a lot of electricity. The increasing consumption of energy in these industries has led regulatory authorities to implement stringent regulations related to energy efficiency. This has compelled process and discrete industries to shift from traditional HVAC systems to more energy-efficient ones. All these factors are driving the growth of the global industrial HVAC market. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial HVAC Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial HVAC Market 2023-2027

Global Industrial HVAC market – Vendor Analysis

The global industrial HVAC market is fragmented. The market comprises many regional and international vendors that are focused extensively on increasing their R&D efforts to develop technologically advanced products. Strategic consolidation activities are expected to play a vital role for key vendors in increasing the geographical presence, expanding the product portfolio, gaining access to supply and distribution channels, and boosting sales. Many international vendors are targeting the Asian market and are investing in new manufacturing facilities.

The threat of new entrants in the industrial HVAC systems market remains low, as the prospective new players are unable to compete with the existing established vendors in the market. International vendors provide superior industrial HVAC systems in terms of product quality, features, and aftermarket services. Hence, new entrants find it very difficult to compete with them. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • ALFA LAVAL - The company offers a comprehensive range of high-quality heat exchangers and components for cooling applications and applies knowledge and experience gained from numerous completed projects around the world.

  • Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers industrial HVAC services through innovative controls and building automation systems in Carrier systems for commercial purposes.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers industrial HVAC such as Split Air Conditioner, water heat pumps, heating systems, air purifiers, medium and low-temperature refrigeration, and water cooler chillers.

  • Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers industrial HVAC such as ventilation air conditioners with energy recovery ventilators and DX kits for air handling applications.

  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Lennox International Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Industrial HVAC Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (process industry and discrete industry), type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the process industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The introduction of government regulations and rising energy costs are compelling end-users in process industries to reduce the consumption of energy. In addition, growing awareness about improving energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is increasing the adoption of industrial HVAC systems among end-users in the process industry.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial HVAC market.

  • APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. Improvements in the economy have attracted significant investments across industries such as oil and gas, chemical, and petrochemical in South Asia. In addition, the rising demand for power has increased the number of new power generation projects across APAC. Many such factors are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Industrial HVAC Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends – 

The increasing use of renewable energy sources for HVAC systems is identified as the key trend in the market. The introduction of stringent regulations has increased the focus on renewable energy worldwide. The adoption of renewable energy is changing the energy mix of industrial heating. Several industrial operators are adopting solar space heating systems in conjunction with existing building heating systems to provide heated air. This allows end-users to considerably cut down costs. This hybrid setup will also provide large-scale, cost-effective reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major challenges – 

Environmental pollution caused by HVAC systems will hinder the growth of the market. Concerns over air pollution are increasing in both developed and developing countries such as the US, China, and India. HVAC systems can cause noise and air pollution, as they release hazardous gases such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons and chlorofluorocarbons into the environment. These gases trap heat and lead to the depletion of the earth's ozone layer. In addition, HVAC systems consume a lot of electricity, which puts a strain on the power generation sector. Many such challenges are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this industrial HVAC market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial HVAC market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the industrial HVAC market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industrial HVAC market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial HVAC market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The commercial HVAC market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 24.63 million. The market is segmented by application (equipment and services), type (heat pump, furnaces, boilers, and unitary heaters), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The HVAC equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.34 billion. The market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential), product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Industrial HVAC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4714.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.4

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ALFA LAVAL, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shield Air Solutions Inc., Specific Systems LLC, Stryker Corp., and WHESCO Group Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global industrial HVAC market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 HVAC equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 HVAC services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ALFA LAVAL

  • 12.4 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 12.7 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.10 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 12.11 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 12.12 Lennox International Inc.

  • 12.13 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.14 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.16 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial HVAC Market 2023-2027
Global Industrial HVAC Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-hvac-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-714-13-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-energy-efficient-hvac-systems---technavio-301784644.html

SOURCE Technavio

