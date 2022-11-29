U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,939.16
    -24.78 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,672.31
    -177.15 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,950.30
    -99.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.53
    +10.56 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    +1.20 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +12.20 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0336
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7240
    +0.0210 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1969
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4430
    -0.4580 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,375.03
    +277.04 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.63
    -2.09 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.77
    +54.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Industrial Insulation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the industrial insulation market are Owens Corning, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S. A. , Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group PLC, Armacell International SA, Johns Manville, Nichias Corporation, Insulcon BV, Promat (ETEX Group), Aspen Aerogels Inc, Cabot Corporation, NMC Deutschland GmbH, Kaimann GmbH, Pittsburgh Corning Europe N.

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Insulation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368515/?utm_source=GNW
V, and GLAPOR Schaumglasdämmstoffe GmbH.

The global industrial insulation market is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2021 to $4.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The industrial insulation market is expected to grow to $5.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The industrial insulation market consists of the sale of industrial insulation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to control the surface temperature for personal protection, prevent corrosion of cold surfaces due to condensation, and increase fire protection. Industrial insulation refers to a barrier to the progression or transmission of any form of energy through the insulated surfaces.

The main forms of industrial insulation are pipe, blanket, board, and other forms.Pipe insulation refers to materials or combinations of materials that are wrapped around a pipe to slow the flow of heat and energy.

The various materials include mineral wool, calcium silicate, plastic foam, and other materials which are used in end-use industries such as power, oil and gas, chemicals, petrochemicals, cement, food and beverage, and other end-use industries.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial insulation market in 2021. The regions covered in this industrial insulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing power and energy requirements are expected to propel the growth of the industrial insulation market going forward.Energy refers to the power integrated over time.

Industrial insulation helps energy and power by acting as a barrier to the transmission of any form of energy through the insulated surfaces.For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, annual additions to global renewable electricity capacity are expected to average around 305 GW per year between 2021 and 2026.

This suggests an acceleration of nearly 60% compared to renewables’ expansion over the last five years.Annual renewable capacity additions in the accelerated case are a quarter higher than in our main case, reaching over 380 GW on average over 2021–2026.

Therefore, an increase in power and energy requirements is driving the industrial insulation market.

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial insulation market.Major companies operating in the industrial insulation market are coming up with new products to reduce energy consumption and reduce harmful impacts on the environment.

For instance, in January 2020, Owens Corning, a US-based industrial insulation provider, launched next-generation fibreglass made with safe, proven ingredients that naturally resist fire and do not support mould growth, with no formaldehyde and no fire retardants added to the fibreglass by PureFiber technology, that delivers improved recovery and stiffness for a faster install.

In May 2022, Knauf Insulation, a Belgium-based manufacturer of insulation products and solutions provider, acquired Gecsat for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of the Romanian plant is expected to support Knauf Insulation’s growth goals and provide additional capacity to meet the growing demand for Knauf insulation solutions in the region.

Gecsat is a Romania-based mineral wool manufacturer operating in the industrial insulation market.

The countries covered in the industrial insulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The industrial insulation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial insulation market statistics, including industrial insulation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an industrial insulation market share, detailed industrial insulation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial insulation industry. This industrial insulation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368515/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • AMC Networks Plans Layoffs as CEO Christina Spade Steps Down

    AMC Networks is planning large-scale layoffs, according to a staff memo from the entertainment company’s chairman, a sign of further disruption at a company that earlier Tuesday announced its chief executive had stepped down.

  • Yield Curve Inversion Reaches New Extremes

    The 10-year Treasury is yielding less than the 2-year note by the largest amount since the 1980s. This unusual relationship between yields reflects investors’ bets on easing inflation and future rate cuts.

  • CrowdStrike Ahead of Earnings: Strike Now or Avoid the Crowd?

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders after the close of trading Tuesday. CRWD reached our $200 price target in August but then turned lower again. In the updated daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that the shares have trended lower the past 12 months.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.

  • Stock Market Flat As It Awaits Powell Speech; This Stock Soars Nearly 20%

    This morning's modest gains did little to offset Monday's losses of about 1.5% in the major indexes.

  • Petrobras (PBR) Withdraws From Regap Refinery Sale Process

    Petrobras (PBR) cancels the bidding process for the sale of the Regap refinery, which was initiated in December 2019.