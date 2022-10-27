U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

Industrial Insulation Market Size, Share & Forecast (2022-2029) | Industrial Insulation Industry Growth Analysis, Booming Segments and Global Outlook

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in industrial insulation market are Johns Manville, Rolan, American Rockwool Manufacturing, LLC, Saint Gobain, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Knauf Insulation, Rock Wool Manufacturing Company, Owens Corning, USG Corporation, Armacell and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global industrial insulation market size is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for fire safety regulations to ensure the safety of workers across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, predicts considerable growth for the market in the forthcoming years.

Industrial insulation is a vital part to ensure the stable working of systems and the safety of the workers in a company. The insulation materials efficiently control the surface temperature that aids in the reduction of the burn injuries among the workers. They further aid in controlling the vibrations and noise to ensure a peaceful working environment. They are widely adopted in several industries such as power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, and others to prevent wastage of energy and improve the overall economical factor.

Owing to the lockdown announced by government agencies to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, several industries have been at a standstill with zero operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in resuming industrial activities.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-insulation-market-102350

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • Johns Manville

  • Rolan

  • American Rockwool Manufacturing, LLC

  • Saint Gobain

  • Hollingsworth & Vose Company

  • Knauf Insulation

  • Rock Wool Manufacturing Company

  • Owens Corning

  • USG Corporation

  • Armacell

  • Kingspan Group

  • Cabot Corporation

  • Among others

  • Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Type, By Form and Regional

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Saint Gobain, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Knauf Insulation, Rock Wool Manufacturing Company, Owens Corning, USG Corporation, Armacell

Industrial Insulation Market

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Stringent Fire Safety Regulation to Bolster Growth

According to the International Labor Organization, around 60,000 workplace accidents take place globally every year owing to fire hazards that are deemed fatal. Injuries due to fire hazards, exposure to chemicals, and other factors lead to huge economic and personnel losses in several industries.

Therefore, it is vital for companies across several industries to ensure that the work environment complies with safety regulations to ensure employee and economic safety. The growing demand for stringent fire safety regulations to ensure optimum safety and health standards is expected to contribute to the growth of the global industrial insulation market during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/industrial-insulation-market-102350

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovations by Major Companies to Consolidate Market Position

The global industrial insulation market report observes that the small, medium and large companies are striving to cement their position and maintain their stronghold. They are doing so by adopting strategies such as the introduction of innovative products, collaboration, merger and acquisition, and partnership during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Large End-Use Industries in Asia-Pacific to Promote Growth

Among all regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth and hold the highest global industrial insulation market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the large presence of end-use industries in countries such as China, and India. The implementation of stringent environmental regulations to promote energy-efficiency amongst industries in China will favor market growth in the region.

Europe is expected to gain momentum in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing focus on reducing carbon emission and promoting clean energy sources between 2019 and 2026.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

What to Expect in Our Report?

(1) A complete section of the Global Industrial Insulation Market report is dedicated to market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the Global Industrial Insulation Market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, and other vital factors indicating their growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the Industrial Insulation Market.

Industrial Development:

  • February 2020: Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF announced its development of an innovative bio-based insulating material façade for the PS boards. According to the institute, the product will ensure it strengthens its position by manufacturing and processing superior polystyrene insulation boards.

Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-insulation-market-102350

Read Related Insights:

Insulation Market Size 2021 | Fire and Acoustic Resistant Property offered by Insulation-treated buildings to Aid in Expansion of Insulation Industry, says Fortune Business Insights™

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Estimated to Hit USD 2.20 Billion by 2028 | Latest Industry Insights by Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


