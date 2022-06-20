Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market size is expected to grow by USD 421.28 billion at a CAGR of 32.95% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the global industrial internet of things market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. The growth in industrial automation will facilitate the global industrial internet of things market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Internet of Things Market Analysis Report by End User (manufacturing, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

One of the primary factors driving the global industrial internet of things market is the rise of industrial automation. Manufacturing processes are used in process sectors such as food and beverage to convert raw materials into finished items, which necessitates a high level of automation due to the employment of a range of complicated manufacturing equipment.

Process automation is gaining traction in a variety of industries because it requires less human interaction and improves throughput, efficiency, dependability, and safety. As a result, process sectors are increasingly adopting industrial automation systems.

However, a major obstacle to the worldwide industrial internet of things market growth is a lack of awareness of effective management of IoT efforts and investments.

Major Five Industrial Internet of Things Companies:

ABB Ltd.- The company offers ABB integrated internet platform and cloud infrastructure.

Cisco Systems Inc.- The company offers a secure and reliable network foundation such as factort networking, edge computing, and others.

General Electric Co .- The company offers a wide range of IoT solutions through its subsidiary, GE Digital.

Honeywell International Inc.- The company offers complete set of secure, IIoT-ready solutions across all elements of the industrial internet.

Intel Corp.- The company offers road portfolio of technology, solutions, and tools to facilitate more strategic decision-making, operational advancements, and industry-defining disruption.

Industrial Internet Of Things Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2025

Energy and utilities - size and forecast 2021-2025

Automotive and transportation - size and forecast 2021-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2025

Others - size and forecast 2021-2025

Industrial Internet Of Things Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

South America - size and forecast 2021-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025

Global Industrial Internet Of Things Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.95% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 421.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

