Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market size is expected to grow by USD 421.28 billion at a CAGR of 32.95% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the global industrial internet of things market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. The growth in industrial automation will facilitate the global industrial internet of things market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions  Get a Sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Internet of Things Market Analysis Report by End User (manufacturing, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

One of the primary factors driving the global industrial internet of things market is the rise of industrial automation. Manufacturing processes are used in process sectors such as food and beverage to convert raw materials into finished items, which necessitates a high level of automation due to the employment of a range of complicated manufacturing equipment.

Process automation is gaining traction in a variety of industries because it requires less human interaction and improves throughput, efficiency, dependability, and safety. As a result, process sectors are increasingly adopting industrial automation systems.

However, a major obstacle to the worldwide industrial internet of things market growth is a lack of awareness of effective management of IoT efforts and investments.

To know more about the other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Now!

Major Five Industrial Internet of Things Companies:

  • ABB Ltd.- The company offers ABB integrated internet platform and cloud infrastructure.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.- The company offers a secure and reliable network foundation such as factort networking, edge computing, and others.

  • General Electric Co.- The company offers a wide range of IoT solutions through its subsidiary, GE Digital.

  • Honeywell International Inc.- The company offers complete set of secure, IIoT-ready solutions across all elements of the industrial internet.

  • Intel Corp.- The company offers road portfolio of technology, solutions, and tools to facilitate more strategic decision-making, operational advancements, and industry-defining disruption.

To know about all major vendor offerings –  Click here for a sample now!

Industrial Internet Of Things Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

  • Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • Energy and utilities - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • Automotive and transportation - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2025

Industrial Internet Of Things Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment -Grab the Latest Sample Report

Related Reports:

eSIM Market– According to Technavio's analyst, the eSIM market size is expected to be valued at 4.22 trillion units by 2026 with a CAGR of 21.08%. Get an Exclusive Sample Report

Smart Antenna Market– The smart antenna market share is expected to increase by USD 6.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98%. Get an Exclusive Sample Report

Global Industrial Internet Of Things Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.95%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 421.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.48

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.4 Energy and Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.5 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 Intel Corp.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-internet-of-things-iot-market--evolving-opportunities-with-abb-ltd-and-cisco-systems-inc--technavio-301570372.html

SOURCE Technavio

