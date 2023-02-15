U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Industrial internet of things (IoT) market size is set to grow by USD 123.98 billion, Manufacturing segment will account for a significant share - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial internet of things (IoT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 123.98 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 12.23% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 93.79 billion. APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Internet of Things Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Internet of Things Market 2023-2027

Global industrial internet of things (IoT) market - Five Forces
The global industrial internet of things (IoT) market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Global industrial internet of things (IoT) market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global industrial internet of things (IoT) market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Manufacturing, Automotive and transportation, Energy and utilities, Healthcare, and Others), and components (Hardware, Software, and Services).

  • The manufacturing segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. During the COVID-19 crisis, IoT technology helped several organizations continue their operations. IoT helped organizations in the smooth transition of manufacturing floor operations in a number of ways. For instance, the IoT platforms used in the manufacturing industry supported the continuation of operations even with fewer employees onsite because of their capability to facilitate remote work with regard to both direct and indirect functions. Hence, owing to such advantages, the demand for industrial IoT in the manufacturing sector has increased even after the containment of the pandemic in the majority of the regions. Such factors will augment the market's growth in this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global industrial internet of things (IoT) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial internet of things (IoT) market.

  • APAC will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of vendors of M2M and IoT solutions and close collaborations between the region's leading mobile operators and the government have enabled the industrial IoT market to grow quickly. Moreover, the increased investments in infrastructure development by the government in India, China, and the Philippines and efforts toward modernization by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in these countries have increased the adoption of IoT elements. In addition, the smart city initiatives undertaken by the governments in APAC to improve city management operations and deliver better public services are boosting the adoption of embedded sensors for connecting smart machines over the internet. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global industrial internet of things (IoT) marketMarket Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in the industrial sector is notably driving the market growth.

  • The data availed from devices can be used by industry managers to improve productivity by ensuring the optimization of resources and reducing downtime.

  • The advent of real-time data analytics has opened up new probabilities for the use of the data obtained. Currently, many vendors of IoT solutions are looking toward introducing data-driven products, solutions, and services for industrial facilities to enhance efficiency and throughput.

  • The growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in industries has increased the need for IoT data collection and device management platforms.

  • Therefore, with the growing reliance of industries on the data generated from various processes, the need for industrial IoT solutions is expected to accelerate globally during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance is an emerging trend in the market

  • IoT-enabled devices are particularly helpful in industries that use a substantially large number of automation control solutions and instruments in their operations.

  • Due to this, the monitoring of these automation systems and instruments becomes a prime task for industrial operators.

  • The data received from legacy systems and sensors with different protocols, standards, and systems can be sent to the server using industrial IoT gateways. The industrial IoT gateway sits in between the IoT-connected devices and physical or cloud servers.

  • The ability to aggregate the data routed to the server at high speed has intensified the need for industrial IoT solutions that are used for predictive maintenance. Therefore, these factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The increasing cybersecurity threats are major challenges impeding the market growth.

  • Cybersecurity has always been a threat to web-based systems, and the same applies to IoT. The inclusion of industrial systems within the scope of IoT increases the risk of data theft.

  • There are different anti-malware programs that promise to protect industrial systems against such cyberattacks. However, even such solutions are deemed to be unsecured.

  • With the increasing adoption of IoT in end-user industries, the need for increasing cybersecurity is on the rise. Most end-users of IoT are susceptible to cyberattacks in the absence of a failsafe cybersecurity option. Therefore, these factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this industrial internet of things (IoT) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial internet of things (IoT) market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the industrial internet of things (IoT) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industrial internet of things (IoT) market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Industrial industrial internet of things (IoT) market vendors

Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

186

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.23%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 123.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Arm Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., KUKA AG, Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Texas Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Cisco Systems Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global industrial Internet of things (IoT) market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Component

  • 7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.5 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 12.6 General Electric Co.

  • 12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.8 Intel Corp.

  • 12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 NEC Corp.

  • 12.12 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 12.15 Siemens AG

  • 12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

  • 12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-internet-of-things-iot-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-123-98-billion-manufacturing-segment-will-account-for-a-significant-share----technavio-301746051.html

SOURCE Technavio

