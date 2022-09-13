U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

Industrial Internet Of Things Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Industrial Internet Of Things Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Services, Platform), By End Use (Manufacturing, Logistics & Transport), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Internet Of Things Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318454/?utm_source=GNW

Industrial Internet Of Things Market Growth & Trends

The global industrial internet of things market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.69 trillion by 2030, according to the latest report. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030. A strong emphasis on automation, predictive maintenance, and effective supply chain management across several industrial verticals such as manufacturing is driving the industry’s growth.

Several organizations have recognized the benefits of adopting IIoT to improve operational efficiencies and have implemented a variety of advanced IIoT solutions based on compatible hardware such as sensors, and actuators combined with software, contributing to the growth of the industrial IoT market.

Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication is on the verge of causing a paradigm shift in the management of numerous industrial processes. The rapid use of M2M communication for applications like smart grids, as well as across other industries and industry verticals like automotive, healthcare, and security, is projected to propel industrial IoT growth.

The number of connected devices and sensors put in industrial areas to collect data from the local environment and upload it to the cloud is expected to increase over the next several years. The data generated by IoT systems and M2M communication can be used by the newest operational and informational technologies to acquire new insights and improve decision-making processes.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several firms throughout the world are facing supply chain management issues.Vendors are placing several orders but the companies are unable to deliver which eventually has resulted in financial difficulties.

It’s also proving to be a difficult task to keep track of the orders that have been placed and those that have been shipped.

Cognitive industrial IoT can assist organizations in precisely assessing orders issued and total yield while tracking products in transit. As a result, cognitive industrial IoT solutions are projected to be used by organizations as part of their efforts to reform their strategies and operations.

Industrial Internet Of Things Market Report Highlights
• The market is driven by the growing automation techniques used in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, and automobile
• Based on the component segment, the services segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2030
• Manufacturing had the largest revenue share of 32.7% in 2021, while Logistics & Transport is poised to grow with the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period
• North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 closely followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318454/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


