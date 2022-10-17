Industrial Internet of Things Market Size is projected to reach USD 130.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.50%: Spherical Insights

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Size, is expected to be worth USD 76.60 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach up to USD 130.10 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030. North America is anticipated to have the largest market share of the worldwide market for industrial internet of things due to the IIoT's early adopter and has developed into a hub for innovation.

An increase in technology investments in developing countries as well as the introduction of big data analytics have contributed to the growth of the industrial internet of things industry on a global scale. The IIoT market is also anticipated to expand as a result of rising healthcare industry demand and the introduction of sector-specific platforms in the developed world. However, operational openness is desired as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's aftermath adoption of remote working techniques. At this point, smart linked solutions are anticipated to be essential in achieving operational visibility within organizations. Businesses are eager to build resilience to ensure growth in the post-COVID era, as well as to adapt to remote working and automate their procedures appropriately. They are focusing on IIoT adoption as a result in order to draw in customers, enhance the customer experience, and increase brand awareness. The future growth of the industrial IoT market looks bright thanks to all of these initiatives.





Market expansion is fueled by Urbanization and Industrialization

Due to urbanization and population growth, several nations throughout the world are implementing smart city projects and adopting smart city technologies to manage resources. Among other linked devices, sensors, smart lighting, and smart meters help to improve the functionality and effectiveness of infrastructure and related services. The expanding number of Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing , smart infrastructure, and smart homes and buildings projects is projected to cause profound business changes that will fuel market expansion.

The global market for industrial internet of things has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The industrial sector is experiencing considerable difficulties as the virus expands to developing Asian countries and North America. Since the third quarter of 2020, the largest auto sector in the world, the US, has been at a standstill. Many automakers have scaled back the size of their production facilities throughout the region, abandoning outmoded IoT, AI, and Blockchain technologies that they had previously implemented in their plants. Mexico mostly benefits from the North American car sector. The Mexican automotive industry has, nevertheless, suffered enormous losses as a result of the sharply decreased manufacturing of automobiles.





IIoT Segmentation Overview

The global industrial internet of things market is divided into manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas, retail, healthcare, transportation, and others based on vertical sector. Due to the fast adoption of digital manufacturing technologies, which the Internet of Things (IIoT) plays a crucial role in, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Due to the strategic alliances and partnerships that stakeholders are building, as well as the rising desire for a linked supply chain to provide flexibility, operational efficacy, and regulatory compliance, the market is anticipated to experience considerable growth in the near future.

Due to the logistics and transportation industries' strong focus on improving asset management and, consequently, on the adoption of smart transportation, the transportation industry is predicted to increase at a high rate throughout the course of the projection period. RFID tags, which have been used extensively in the logistics sector, are being phased out in favor of internet-connected trackers that can support a variety of activities. Modern substitutes like Bluetooth tags and beacons are also gaining popularity. These kinds of technologies not only make it possible to track data in more confined, smaller areas, but they can also enhance operational management.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 130.10 Billion CAGR 6.50% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Component, Vertical, and By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, GE, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Key Market Opportunities Growing Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things to Manufacture Mass Products Boost Market growth Key Market Drivers Urbanization and Industrialization Drive the Market

Key Insights

Key Players of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

The global industrial internet of things IIoT market is competitive, with a number of global & regional players operating. Some of the key players in the market

Schneider Electric

IBM Corporation

Cisco

Siemens

GE

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB

Texas Instruments Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.





Segmentation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

The global Industrial Internet of Things Market is segmented by Component, Vertical, and Region. It reveals the market situation and future forecast.



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. INTRODUCTION

Study Assumptions and Market Definition Scope of the Study

Chapter 2.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research approach Scope, definition, and assumptions Data Ingredient Secondary Ingredient Preliminary data mining Primary Ingredient Statistical Model Data Triangulation Research Objective

Chapter 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 4. MARKET INSIGHT

Market Overview Industry Value Chain Analysis Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of New Entrants Threat of Substitute Products Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Chapter 5. ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE INDUSTRY

Chapter 6. MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Drivers Blockchain Technologies Prevalence in Different Verticals Propel Market Growth Growing Rapidly Urbanization and Industrialization Drive Market Growth Market Restraints High Initial and Maintenance Cost of Industrial Internet of Things Hampering Market Growth

Chapter 7. MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware Software Services

By Vertical

Manufacturing Energy & Power Oil & Gas Retail Healthcare Transportation Others

Chapter 8. Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Geography, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)

Chapter 9. North America Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)

Chapter 10. Europe Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 13. South America Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 14. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Company Profiles Schneider Electric IBM Corporation Cisco Siemens GE Others

Chapter 15. LIST OF TABLES

Chapter 16. LIST OF FIGURES

Chapter 17. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

Chapter 18. FUTURE OF THE MARKET

Market News

In April 2021, Intel has teamed with John Deere in a significant move, providing AI technology to create an integrated, end-to-end system of hardware and software that can produce insights in real time at the edge, at levels beyond the capacity of human senses. while utilizing an inference engine built on a neural networ

In February 2021, Cisco and Newark announced a partnership to offer customers in North America IIoT network solutions for challenging non-carpeted environments.

