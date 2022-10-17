U.S. markets closed

Industrial Internet of Things Market Size is projected to reach USD 130.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.50%: Spherical Insights

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·9 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Size, is expected to be worth USD 76.60 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach up to USD 130.10 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030. North America is anticipated to have the largest market share of the worldwide market for industrial internet of things due to the IIoT's early adopter and has developed into a hub for innovation.

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Size, is expected to be worth USD 76.60 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach up to USD 130.10 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030 as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

An increase in technology investments in developing countries as well as the introduction of big data analytics have contributed to the growth of the industrial internet of things industry on a global scale. The IIoT market is also anticipated to expand as a result of rising healthcare industry demand and the introduction of sector-specific platforms in the developed world. However, operational openness is desired as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's aftermath adoption of remote working techniques. At this point, smart linked solutions are anticipated to be essential in achieving operational visibility within organizations. Businesses are eager to build resilience to ensure growth in the post-COVID era, as well as to adapt to remote working and automate their procedures appropriately. They are focusing on IIoT adoption as a result in order to draw in customers, enhance the customer experience, and increase brand awareness. The future growth of the industrial IoT market looks bright thanks to all of these initiatives.


Get a Free PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1142


Market expansion is fueled by Urbanization and Industrialization

Due to urbanization and population growth, several nations throughout the world are implementing smart city projects and adopting smart city technologies to manage resources. Among other linked devices, sensors, smart lighting, and smart meters help to improve the functionality and effectiveness of infrastructure and related services. The expanding number of Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, smart infrastructure, and smart homes and buildings projects is projected to cause profound business changes that will fuel market expansion.

The global market for industrial internet of things has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The industrial sector is experiencing considerable difficulties as the virus expands to developing Asian countries and North America. Since the third quarter of 2020, the largest auto sector in the world, the US, has been at a standstill. Many automakers have scaled back the size of their production facilities throughout the region, abandoning outmoded IoT, AI, and Blockchain technologies that they had previously implemented in their plants. Mexico mostly benefits from the North American car sector. The Mexican automotive industry has, nevertheless, suffered enormous losses as a result of the sharply decreased manufacturing of automobiles.


IIoT Segmentation Overview

The global industrial internet of things market is divided into manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas, retail, healthcare, transportation, and others based on vertical sector. Due to the fast adoption of digital manufacturing technologies, which the Internet of Things (IIoT) plays a crucial role in, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Due to the strategic alliances and partnerships that stakeholders are building, as well as the rising desire for a linked supply chain to provide flexibility, operational efficacy, and regulatory compliance, the market is anticipated to experience considerable growth in the near future.

Due to the logistics and transportation industries' strong focus on improving asset management and, consequently, on the adoption of smart transportation, the transportation industry is predicted to increase at a high rate throughout the course of the projection period. RFID tags, which have been used extensively in the logistics sector, are being phased out in favor of internet-connected trackers that can support a variety of activities. Modern substitutes like Bluetooth tags and beacons are also gaining popularity. These kinds of technologies not only make it possible to track data in more confined, smaller areas, but they can also enhance operational management.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size 2030

USD 130.10 Billion

CAGR

6.50% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Segments Covered

Component, Vertical, and By Region

Report Coverage

Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, GE, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB,

Key Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things to Manufacture Mass Products Boost Market growth

Key Market Drivers

Urbanization and Industrialization Drive the Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1142


Key Insights

  • The Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Size is expected to be worth USD 76.60 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach up to USD 130.10 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030.

  • Growing Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things to Manufacture Mass Products Boost Market growth

  • High Initial and Maintenance Cost of Industrial Internet of Things Hampering Market Growth

  • Growing Rapidly Urbanization and Industrialization Drive Market Growth

  • Geographically, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share of the worldwide market for industrial internet of things due to the IIoT's early adopter and has developed into a hub for innovation.


Key Players of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

The global industrial internet of things IIoT market is competitive, with a number of global & regional players operating. Some of the key players in the market

  • Schneider Electric

  • IBM Corporation

  • Cisco

  • Siemens

  • GE

  • Microsoft

  • Intel Corporation

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • ABB

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Dassault Systèmes

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.


Segmentation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

The global Industrial Internet of Things Market is segmented by Component, Vertical, and Region. It reveals the market situation and future forecast.

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By Vertical

  • Manufacturing

  • Energy & Power

  • Oil & Gas

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Transportation

  • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Get Discount at https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1142


TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. INTRODUCTION

  1. Study Assumptions and Market Definition

  2. Scope of the Study

Chapter 2.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  1. Research approach

  2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

  3. Data Ingredient

    1. Secondary Ingredient

      1. Preliminary data mining

    2. Primary Ingredient

      1. Statistical Model

      2. Data Triangulation

      3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter 4. MARKET INSIGHT

  1. Market Overview

  2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

  3. Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

    1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

    2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

    3. Threat of New Entrants

    4. Threat of Substitute Products

    5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Chapter 5. ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE INDUSTRY
Chapter 6. MARKET DYNAMICS

  1. Market Drivers

    1. Blockchain Technologies Prevalence in Different Verticals Propel Market Growth

    2. Growing Rapidly Urbanization and Industrialization Drive Market Growth 

  2. Market Restraints

    1. High Initial and Maintenance Cost of Industrial Internet of Things Hampering Market Growth

Chapter 7. MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Component

    1. Hardware

    2. Software

    3. Services

By Vertical

  1. Manufacturing

  2. Energy & Power

  3. Oil & Gas

  4. Retail

  5. Healthcare

  6. Transportation

  7. Others

Chapter 8.    Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Geography, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)
Chapter 9.    North America Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)
Chapter 10.    Europe Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)
Chapter 11.    Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 12.    Middle East & Africa Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 13.    South America Industrial Internet of Things Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 14.    COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  1. Company Profiles

  2. Schneider Electric

  3. IBM Corporation

  4. Cisco

  5. Siemens

  6. GE

  7. Others

Chapter 15.    LIST OF TABLES
Chapter 16.    LIST OF FIGURES
Chapter 17.    INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
Chapter 18.    FUTURE OF THE MARKET

Table of Content and Figure @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/table-of-contents/industrial-internet-of-things-market


Market News

  • In April 2021, Intel has teamed with John Deere in a significant move, providing AI technology to create an integrated, end-to-end system of hardware and software that can produce insights in real time at the edge, at levels beyond the capacity of human senses. while utilizing an inference engine built on a neural networ

  • In February 2021, Cisco and Newark announced a partnership to offer customers in North America IIoT network solutions for challenging non-carpeted environments.

The Global Metaverse Technology Is Next Tech Platform! Metaverse Report—Future is here


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global Agritech Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Biotechnology and Biochemical, Big Data and Analytics, Sensors and Connected Devices, Mobility and Others), and By Application (Irrigation, Production and Maintenance, Supply Chain, Marketplace and Others); (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global IT Services Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Professional Services [System Integration, Training and Education & Consulting) & Managed Services]), By Deployment (On-premise & Cloud-based), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises & Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Industrial Networking Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Networ0k Type (Wired, and Wireless), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Deployment Type (On-premises, and Cloud), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Financial and Banking Industry, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Transportation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030


FAQs are covered of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

Who are the key players in the industrial IoT market?
How big is the industrial internet of things market?
Which industries are using IIoT?
What is IIoT with example?
What is the role of IoT and IIoT?
What are the most common IIoT connectivity options?


About the Spherical Insights 

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


