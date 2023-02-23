U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.61
    -10.44 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,885.75
    -159.34 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,470.25
    -36.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.00
    -6.68 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.34
    +1.39 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -13.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.34 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0130 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8150
    -0.0470 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,842.01
    +27.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.08
    -13.05 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Industrial IoT Display Market worth $1.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Industrial IoT Display market size is estimated to be USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the increasing demand of HMI devices play a key role in driving the growth of Industrial IoT Display market in near future.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245560788

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial IoT Display Market

172 – Tables
57 – Figures
215 – Pages

Rising demand for OLED based industrial IoT displays to drive technology segment

The OLED segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. OLED displays are still emerging in the industrial sector and are mostly offered in smaller panel sizes. However, this technology is evolving rapidly, and manufacturers like Samsung Display (South Korea) and LG Display (South Korea) have already showcased IP65-rated OLED video walls for advertising. With further development in the reliability of large-panel OLED displays, more applications, particularly digital signage and imaging, are expected to open for this technology in consumer and industrial applications.

HMI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022

In 2022, the HMI segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial IoT display market. There is significant adoption of industrial automation equipment, such as HMI, by manufacturers from various industries, such as food & beverages, oil & gas, metal & mining, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, and A&D. The integration of advanced HMI solutions with various industrial automation equipment has tremendously increased the quality, productivity, and mobility of plant assets.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245560788

North America accounted for the largest share of the Industrial IoT Display market

North America was the leading market for industrial IoT displays in 2022 due to various initiatives undertaken by government initiatives, such as 'Manufacturing USA' by the US and 'Industrie 2030' by Canada. These initiatives have encouraged the development and adoption of industrial IoT displays in various end-use industries. The region leads in terms of advanced automation technology and manufacturing techniques such as predictive maintenance and remote monitoring.

E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany), Sharp Corporation (Japan), PDi Digital  (Austria), Planar Systems, Inc. (US), Winmate Inc. (Taiwan), Maple Systems Inc. (US), are some of the key players in the Industrial IoT Display market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=245560788

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Human Machine Interface Market by Product (Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC Based HMI, Advanced Panel Based HMI) and Software(On Premise HMI and Cloud Based HMI), Configuration (Embedded HMI, Standalone HMI) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Electronic Shelf Labels Market by Product Type (Fully Graphic E-paper Displays, LCDs, Segmented E-paper Displays), Application (Retail, Industrial), Communications Technology, Display Size, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Services Market by Type (Engineering & Consulting, Installation & Commissioning, Operational Improvement & Maintenance), Application (MES, Motors & Drives, DCS, HMI, PLC), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

SCADA Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Component (Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface), End User (Process Industries, Discrete Manufacturing, Utilities) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Retail Automation Market by Type (PoS, Barcode and RFID, ESL, Camera, AGV, ASRS, Automated Conveyor), Implementation, End User (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Store, Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-iot-display-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-iot-display.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-iot-display-market-worth-1-6-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301754172.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Dutch Bros (BROS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • Here Are the Best- And Worst-Performing S&P 500 Stocks Since the Index Last Set a Record

    It's been 285 trading days since the S 500 last set a record high, tying the longest such streak since 2016. The best- and worst-performing stocks since the run started on Jan. 3, 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data: + Best-performing: Steel Dynamics, up 96% + Worst-performing: Lumen Technologies, down 71% Read today's full daily markets roundup here.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown pauses production, deliveries

    Lordstown had set a target to deliver 50 vehicles in 2022 and more in 2023 out of the planned first batch of 500 units when commercial production started in September. The company did not make it clear when it would resume production and deliveries.

  • Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    There is much anticipation for the renowned holding company's fourth-quarter earnings report on Friday, February 24.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall after back-to-back losses for S&P 500, Dow

    U.S. stocks turned lower Thursday as Wall Street struggled to rebound from four consecutive days of declines for the S&P 500.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Dutch Bros 2022 Revenue Jumps 50% on New Shops

    By Jarrett Banks Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) said 2022 revenue grew nearly 50% to $739 million as the coffee chain exceeded new shop development targets. The company opened 30 new […]

  • Wayfair Lost 5 Million Customers and $1.3 Billion Last Year

    Wayfair lost five million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer’s shopper count to near its size before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a consumer-spending surge. Wayfair is trying to stem significant losses as consumers spend more on food and services and turn away from electronics and household goods. Wayfair’s stock was down 27% at midday Thursday.

  • Cheniere Energy (LNG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Cheniere Energy (LNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 222.70% and 4.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Tumbles Toward a 30-Year Low as Meme Traders Stand By

    (Bloomberg) -- The day-trading die hards who once rallied behind Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appear to have abandoned the struggling retailer. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Plane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomePutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarA little more than two weeks after t

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Plane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomePutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPutin Says