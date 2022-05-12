Industrial IoT Gateway Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Process Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

NEW YORK , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial IoT gateway market size is set to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 16.63%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for industrial IoT gateway in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. With an increase in the need for automation, the entire manufacturing process in the automotive industry will have a rise in productivity, which will facilitate the industrial IoT gateway market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial IoT Gateway Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Sample Report

Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the industrial IoT gateway market by End-user (process and discrete) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The industrial IoT gateway market share growth by the process segment will be significant for revenue generation. The process segment holds a dominating share in the global industrial IoT gateway market owing to the high installed base of legacy automation systems and instruments. The need to reduce interoperability issues while integrating legacy automation systems with industry communication systems has been the key driving factor for the growth of the major process industries

To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance to drive growth

The leveraging of manufacturing data for predictive maintenance is notably driving the industrial IoT gateway market growth. The demand for IoT-enabled devices has increased, primarily due to the need for data collection and analysis to solve complex maintenance tasks. The IoT-enabled devices such as wireless acoustic transmitters and steam trap monitors are helping monitor the complete plant operations. With the available data regarding machines and systems, industrial operators can compare the efficiency and performance of the machines, thereby helping operators plan maintenance activities accordingly and reducing the overall downtime due to unplanned machine failure. Therefore, end-users have shifted their focus toward predictive maintenance as it helps in reducing the overall production downtime and increases operational efficiency.

Story continues

Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Increased focus on edge computing is the key market trend

Increased focus on edge computing is the key market trend driving the industrial IoT gateway market growth. The increasing adoption of IoT-connected devices has increased the need for edge computing and industrial IoT gateways to improve real-time data analysis. This technology is confined not only to the IT industry but also to discrete industries such as medical device manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor, and electronics. The integration of IoT-integrated devices, edge computing, and big data analysis provides enterprises the ability to predict future risks and take necessary steps for risk mitigation. In a highly competitive global market, manufacturers must leverage their market presence by pairing their IoT devices and edge computing with the manufacturing processes and value chain to gain an advantage over their competitors.

To know about other drivers & trends along with challenges - Request a Sample Research Report

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial IoT Gateway Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The ultra-wideband market share is expected to increase by USD 846.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.45%. Download a sample now!

The satellite communication market share in the defense sector is expected to increase by USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.81%. Download a sample now!

Industrial IoT Gateway Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.41 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Super Micro Computer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Discrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

10.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

10.9 Intel Corp.

10.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Super Micro Computer Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-iot-gateway-market---36-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-process-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generationtechnavio-301545066.html

SOURCE Technavio