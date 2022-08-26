Industrial IoT Gateway Market Size to Grow by USD 1.75 billion at an Accelerating CAGR of 18.27% - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Industrial IoT Gateway Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Industrial IoT Gateway Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the industrial IoT gateway market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.75 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global industrial IoT gateway market as a part of the global communications equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the industrial IoT gateway market during the forecast period. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the industrial IoT gateway market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

For insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial IoT gateway market growth. The IoT-enabled devices such as wireless acoustic transmitters and steam trap monitors are helping monitor the complete plant operations. IoT-enabled devices are particularly helpful in industries that use a substantial number of automation control solutions and instruments in their operations. Therefore, the monitoring of automation systems and instruments becomes a prime task for industrial operators. The industrial IoT gateway sits in between the IoT-connected devices and physical or cloud servers. The ability to aggregate the data route to the server at high speed has intensified the need for industrial IoT gateways used for predictive maintenance.

Market Challenge: High installation cost due to the need for multiple gateways is one of the factors hampering the industrial IoT gateway market growth. The integration of information technology and operation technology can be done using edge computing and industrial IoT gateways. However, the challenge lies in reducing the overall data loss and securely integrating during the implementation of IoT projects in the process and discrete industries. Multiple gateways for a single network increase the overall cost for the end-users. Thus, the end-users usually stick to wired gateways, which usually have high speed and low data loss. Such factors may hamper the industrial IoT gateway market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key market dynamics, as you View FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segment Highlights

The industrial IoT gateway market report is segmented by End-user (Process Industries and Discrete Industries) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the industrial IoT gateway market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising need for substitute foods is expected to foster the growth of the food and beverage industry, which will facilitate the industrial IoT gateway market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The industrial IoT gateway market share growth by the process industries segment will be significant during the forecast period. IoT gateway can provide access to real-time data acquisition, transmission, processing, computation, and control from oilfield well sites and gathering stations located onshore or offshore. These benefits will propel the demand for industrial IoT gateways from the oil and gas industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of the process segment can also be attributed to the frequent launch of new products by vendors that are designed specifically for challenging industrial settings.

Download Sample Report for additional segment-wise insights and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned

The industrial IoT gateway market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the industrial IoT gateway market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The industrial IoT gateway market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Access vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio in this PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IoT Market in Energy Grid Management by Solution, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial IoT Gateway Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Intuz Inc., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PHYTEC Messtechnik GmbH, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-iot-gateway-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-75-billion-at-an-accelerating-cagr-of-18-27---17-000-technavio-research-reports-301611738.html

SOURCE Technavio