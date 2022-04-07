U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.25
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,289.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,459.50
    -45.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.70
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.27
    +1.04 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.40
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6230
    -0.1770 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,027.55
    -2,026.62 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.85
    -57.50 (-5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,846.48
    -503.82 (-1.84%)
     

Industrial IoT Market to reach US$ 1.3 Tn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Top Companies Covered in Industrial IoT Market are Huawei, Cisco, GE, Intel, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Texas Instruments, Honeywell, IBM, KUKA AG, NEC Corporation, Bosch.IO, Siemens AG, and SAP.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial IoT market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 Tn by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 12.2% throughout the forecast period.

Technological developments in semiconductor and electronic devices, growing usage of cloud computing platforms, standardization of IPv6, and backing from governments of various nations for IIoT R&D efforts are all driving the industrial IoT market forward.

The industrial internet of things market is predicted to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, thanks to advances in technology and the increasing availability of affordable sensors and processors that can provide real-time access to information.

The industrial IoT market is expected to grow due to the growing requirement to improve operational competence and excellent collaboration among major market participants to achieve the same. Furthermore, the techniques being developed to create a united digital-human workforce are projected to provide significant prospects for industrial IoT market share growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14465

List of Key Players Covered in Industrial IoT market are:

  • Huawei

  • Cisco

  • GE

  • Intel

  • Rockwell Automation

  • ABB

  • Texas Instruments

  • Honeywell

  • IBM

  • KUKA AG

  • NEC Corporation

  • Bosch.IO

  • Siemens AG

  • SAP

The leading industry participants are projected to concentrate on cost-cutting, making it difficult for new entrants to break into the industrial IoT market. Venture capital funding, on the other hand, is projected to aid IIoT firms in breaking into the market.

Companies in both the private and public sectors are likely to begin focusing on innovation, productivity, and value as they grasp the importance of IIoT in offering integrated and sustainable products and services to tech-savvy organizations. Industrial IoT is becoming more accessible and safer, according to leading market participants.

Businesses are looking forward to establishing resilience to ensure growth in the post-COVID age, as well as adjusting to remote working and automating their processes accordingly. As a result, they're concentrating on the industrial IoT market adoption trends in order to entice customers, improve customer experience, and raise brand awareness. All of these activities augur well for the industrial IoT market's growth in the next years.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-iot-market

Key Takeaways

  • The US industrial IoT market size is projected to reach US$ 302.4 Bn by 2032.

  • From 2021 to 2028, the logistics and transportation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 26%. The considerable emphasis that logistics and transportation businesses are placing on improving asset management and, as a result, on the implementation of smart transportation can be linked to the rise.

  • The manufacturing segment of the industrial IoT market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.1% throughout the forecast period.

  • In 2021, networking technology held the biggest industrial IoT market share. The backbone of the IIoT is networking technology, particularly wireless technology.

  • In terms of value, APAC is expected to have the greatest share of the market in 2021. Asia Pacific has become a global focus point for large investments and corporate growth, and it is a major hub for industrial manufacturing.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14465

The internet of things market is predicted to rise due to the region's growing population, rising R&D investments, and international and domestic IT businesses' increased focus on the expansion of big data analytics and cloud-based services in the region.

Recent Developments

Intel, in collaboration with John Deere, introduced AI technology to help fix an expensive, long-standing problem in the production welding process in April 2021. In its manufacturing facilities, Deere is testing a system that employs computer vision to automatically recognise frequent errors in the automated welding process.

Regional Insights

Due to the existence of well-established economies in this region, the North American region is predicted to hold the largest share of US$ 302.4 Bn in the global Industrial IoT market over the forecast period, according to the latest research. This allows them to invest much in research and development.

The UK has the second-largest market size of US$ 142.7 Bn in the Industrial IoT market. Owing to the rapid developments of IOTs in these regions, the European and Asia Pacific regions are expected to see significant growth.

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary : Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

4. Market Overview

5. Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14465

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

The bot security market is projected to record a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032).

The blockchain AI trade is estimated at USD 285.7 Million in 2021. The sale is expected to reach USD 358 Million in 2022.

Business Intelligence Market Sales Surpassing US$ 52.6 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market to reach US$ 1.27 Bn by 2030 | AI-Enabled Testing Tools Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2028

Geomechanics Software and Service Market Sales to reach US$ 3,437 Mn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-iot-market

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Spanish scale-ups club together to shift the tech policy agenda

    In the latest spark from its fast evolving tech ecosystem, Spain's scale-ups are banding together to lobby lawmakers and press the economic case for their high-tech, high-growth business model more broadly. The new lobby group, called EsTech (aka 'Es' for España), had its official launch last week -- when it unveiled nine founding company members spanning a range of industries, including gig platforms, B2B software, energy, entertainment and health tech -- namely: Cabify, Factorial, Filmin, Glovo, Wallbox, Holaluz, Neuroelectrics, Jobandtalent and Red Points. The group wants to create the conditions for a new IBEX35 based in tech as EsTech's president told local journalists covering the launch -- so the idea is for it to grow substantially in size too.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Got Clobbered Today

    A hawkish Fed and a possible slowdown in chip spending next year are weighing on the shares this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of Sanctions

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Novavax Guides To At Least $4 Billion In 2022 Sales — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Novavax stock a buy on expectations for at least $4 billion in sales this year? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Six Properties In Under 12 Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings yesterday; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and all properties were fully funded in less than 12 hours. The first two properties sold out in under two hours. The first was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was ac

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”