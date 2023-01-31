Industrial IoT Market Report 2022: Growing Need to Improve Productivity and Efficiency Drives Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial IoT Market by Component, Industry Verticals and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report titled provides in-depth analysis of Industrial IoT market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



The global Industrial IoT market is expected to reach $276.79 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



Rising investment towards Industry 4.0, government encouragement to promote industrial automation, and high productivity & efficiency requirement are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, industrial IoT for predictive maintenance and an increase in the number of data centers are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth. However, the lack of standardization and high capital & operating expense can restrain the growth of this market up to a certain extent.



Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, platform, services, and connectivity. In 2022, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the Industrial IoT market. Factors such as consistent engagement of the industrial sector in improving efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) through better access to information from real-time solutions attribute to the growth of this segment. However, the platform segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of industrial IoT platforms by the various industry verticals to improve operational efficiency, along with the growing need for superior monitoring technologies, is driving the growth of this segment.



Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into agriculture, manufacturing, retail, energy & utility, oil & gas, aerospace, transportation & logistics, telecom, and other industry verticals. In 2022, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the overall Industrial IoT market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of assets, increasing smart factories, the advent of Industry 4.0, and the increasing adoption of autonomous robots for industrial automation.

With the increasing number of networked sensors across production and supply chains, manufacturers are entering a new generation of systems that enable automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets, and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is ?nding applicability across multiple segments of the manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies

Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Automation

Growing Need to Improve Productivity and Efficiency

Market Restraints

Lack of Standardization

High Capital & Open Requirements

Market Opportunities

Use of Industrial IoT for Predictive Maintenance

Proliferation of Data Centers

Market Challenges

Vulnerability Issues with IoT Devices

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Technology Trends

Rising Popularity of IIoT Digital Twins

Emergence of Edge Computing

Industry Trends

Rising Adoption of Smart Manufacturing-as-a-Service

Scope of the Report:



Global Industrial IoT Market, by Component

Hardware

Network Components

Sensors & Actuators

Others

Platform

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Connectivity

Global Industrial IoT Market, by Industry vertical

Agriculture

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Fish Farming

Smart Irrigation

Manufacturing

Surveillance & Safety

Quality Management

Resource Optimization

Inventory & Warehouse Management

Machine Inspection & Maintenance

Production Planning

Energy Management

Smart Robotics

Retail

Operations Management

Asset Management

Customer Experience Management

Energy & Utility

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Worker Safety & Security

Distribution Management

Asset Management

Oil & Gas

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Worker Safety & Security

Distribution Management

Asset Management

Aerospace/Airline

Performance Management

Energy Management

Predictive Maintenance

Passenger Experience Management

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Ticketing & Toll

Parking Management

Traffic Management

Passenger Information

Freight Information

Telematics

Others

Telecom

Asset Management

Remote Monitoring

Others

Other Industry Verticals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial IoT Market



6. Global Industrial IoT Market, by Component



7. Global Industrial IoT Market, by Industry Vertical



8. Industrial IoT Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

The General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Rockwell Automation Inc.

PTC Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Robert Bosch GmbH

KUKA AG

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Advantech Co. Ltd.

C3.ai Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blmquq-iot?w=5

