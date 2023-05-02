Industrial laser market size to grow by USD 2,639.7 million between 2022 and 2027; Aisin Corp., Amonics Ltd., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial laser market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,639.7 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 7.55%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Laser Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Vendor Analysis

The global industrial laser market and highly competitive with the presence of numerous players. To stay ahead of the competition, vendors are continuously innovating and introducing new and advanced products in the market. They are also investing heavily in research and development activities to improve the quality and functionality of their products. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Calmar Laser Inc. - The company offers industrial lasers such as compact fiber-based lasers and seed lasers.

Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers industrial lasers such as diode lasers, CO 2 lasers, and UV lasers.

II VI Inc. - The company offers industrial lasers such as CO 2 lasers, diode lasers, and CW lasers.

IPG Photonics Corp. - The company offers industrial lasers such as Low power CW fiber lasers, Quasi-CW fiber lasers, and Mid-IR hybrid lasers.

Aisin Corp.

FANUC Corp.

Jenoptik AG

Laserline GmbH

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

MKS Instruments Inc.

nLIGHT Inc.

Novanta Inc.

Nuphoton Technologies Inc.

Precitec GmbH and Co. KG

PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Industrial laser market

The market is segmented by type (macro processing and micro-processing), power output (more than 1.1 KW and less than 1 KW), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the macro processing segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes a wide range of different laser types, such as CO 2 lasers, fiber lasers, and solid-state lasers. Macro-processing lasers are typically more powerful than other types of industrial lasers. They are often used for cutting, welding, and drilling thick materials, such as metals, plastics, and composites. They are used in various industrial applications, ranging from automotive and aerospace manufacturing to shipbuilding and heavy machinery production. Macro-processing lasers serve as an essential tool for many industrial manufacturers that require precision, speed, and accuracy in their manufacturing processes. Many such factors drive the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics

Driver - The growing demand from several industries will drive the growth of the market. Industrial lasers find extensive applications in various end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. In the automotive industry, laser welding is used to join components, such as doors, hoods, and roofs, because of its precision and durability. In the electronic industry, industrial lasers are used to cut and shape components such as printed circuit boards and mark product surfaces. Many such diverse applications of industrial lasers across industries drive the growth of the market in focus.

Trend - Government support and initiatives are identified as the key trend in the market. Many governments across the world are providing funding for research and development in the field of industrial lasers. For instance, in 2021, the EU announced funding of USD 2.39 billion under its Horizon Europe program for the development of advanced technologies, including laser technologies. Similarly, in the US, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program provides funding to small businesses to conduct R&D on laser technologies. Such supportive government initiatives will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Challenge - The emission of dangerous gases during laser cutting is a major challenge in the market. The laser-cutting process involves the emission of harmful gases such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. These emissions can have a negative impact on humans as well as on the environment. According to a study by the University of Cambridge, the use of industrial lasers in metalworking, such as laser cutting, could result in the emission of fine particulate matter, which can cause respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Similarly, another study by the European Union (EU) Joint Research Centre found that the melting of metals using lasers can result in the emission of poisonous gases such as nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. The concerns over the emission of such dangerous gases during the melting process are expected to negatively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Historic Industry Size & Analysis of Vendors and Countries

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of a strong manufacturing sector and the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization by manufacturers in the region. The increasing demand for miniaturization and precision in manufacturing processes and increasing investments in research and development of advanced manufacturing technologies are other major factors driving the growth of the industrial laser market in APAC.

What are the key data covered in this industrial laser market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial laser market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial laser market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial laser market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial laser market vendors

Industrial Laser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,639.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., Amonics Ltd., Calmar Laser Inc., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserline GmbH, Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., nLIGHT Inc., Novanta Inc., Nuphoton Technologies Inc., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, TroGroup GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., NKT AS, and Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

