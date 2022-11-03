U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.00
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,213.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,960.25
    +15.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.07
    -0.93 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    -17.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.41 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1352
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8140
    +0.1120 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,340.51
    -42.47 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.07
    -7.08 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Industrial Laundry Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Industrial Laundry Market to Witness Exponential Growth; Rising Demand of Mobile Applications to Drive the Market: Says Fortune Business InsightsTM

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Laundry Market size is anticipated to expand owing to the hygiene initiatives due to the COVID-19 situation. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Industrial Laundry Market, 2021-2029”. Textiles are processed in industrial laundries using large-scale automated machinery. This promotes coordinated service, with providers looking after the clothing, logistics, quality, and client happiness.

List of Key Players in the Market:

  • The Huntington Company

  • Kannegiesser

  • VEGA systems

  • Lavatec

  • Jensen Group

  • Bowe Textile Cleaning

  • Milnor

  • Lapauw

  • Girbau

  • Sea-Lion

  • Ferrotech

 

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-laundry-market-105371


Segmentation -

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into industrial washer, industrial dryer, industrial dry cleaning equipment and others (auxiliary equipment). On the basis of application, the market is divided into healthcare, mills, hospitality, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage –

The report compiles exhaustive data on the industrial laundry industry. The report additionally consists of data on the major key players in the market employing strategies like new technological inventions and collaborations to expand their market presence. Furthermore, it also consists of data on the COVID-19 impact on the market’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact -

The COVID-19 pandemic had little influence on the industrial laundry sector. It saw a significant drop as a result of the slowing economy. However, because of the increased need for cleaning and hygiene initiatives as a result of COVID-19, the market is likely to develop and rise in the coming years. Although, awareness about hygiene influenced individuals to be more careful about their health, considering the massive spread of COVID-19 and its adverse health effects. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to contribute to a long-term increase in demand for industrial laundry.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industrial-laundry-market-105371


Drivers & Restraints –

Increasing Awareness on Hygiene to Augment Market Growth

A rising need for hygiene initiatives owing to the COVID-19 pandemic stands to be a primary driver of the industrial laundry market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for mobile applications is expected to further drive the market. Stringent environmental and government regulations, on the other hand, may hamper market growth.

Regional Insights -

North America Region To Witness Stimulating Growth Owing to the Influence of COVID-19

The influence of COVID-19 has stimulated the demand for hygiene products in North America. Linens, patient gowns, uniforms, and dust-control goods are in higher demand for rental and laundering services. The healthcare sector is predicted to see a small rise in the treatment of inflow patients impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is regarded as the worldwide industrial laundry market's leader. China is likely to maintain its position as a market leader due to its enormous population. According to the current situation, China and India are likely to expand their market presence in the Asia Pacific area. During the predicted period, emerging economies and the rise of the working population will be important drivers.

Due to rising disposable income and a growing working population, Europe will experience significant growth over the projection period. The European hospitality sector has seen significant development as a result of increasing hotel investment industry in Germany, the U.K., and Spain, and the tourism industry's continued development is expected to drive demand for the industrial laundry market share.

Latin America, the Middle East & Africa have the smallest market share in this business, but with increased urbanization, the need for laundry services is expected to rise in the future. Furthermore, the laundry appliances industry will continue to grow steadily, providing opportunities for new businesses to provide laundry services to customers with minimal investments and at reasonable costs.


Pre Book - Gas Fireplaces Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105371


Industry Developments - 

March 2021: BOWE Textile Cleaning Systems has created a new shirt press model – the BOWE SP – 20 – with a completely new method to ironing textiles in collaboration with Sankosha.

Competitive Landscape-    

Mid and Small Size Companies to Control the Market

Major international firms functioning in industrial laundry market market are included in this report. Some of the key competitors, such as Girbau, Bowe Textile Cleaning, Milnor, Lapauw, Sea-Lion, Ferrotech, and others, are controlling the market share. As a result of technological advancements and product innovation, mid-size and smaller enterprises are growing their market presence by winning new contracts and entering new markets.

For instance, in April 2019, Milnor has finished the installation of a latest 12 – Module 76039 PBW 68 kg (150 lb) PulseFlow tunnel washer at the Gallia Laundry in Chartres which is the first major PulseFlow tunnel washer in the French market. PulseFlow Technology has improved the efficiency of the laundry.

Table of Content:

1.       Introduction

1.1.    Research Scope

1.2.    Market Segmentation

1.3.    Research Methodology

1.4.    Definitions and Assumptions

2.       Executive Summary

3.       Market Dynamics

3.1.    Market Drivers

3.2.    Market Restraints

3.3.    Market Opportunities

4.       Key Insights

4.1.    Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2.    Latest Technological Advancement

4.3.    Regulatory Landscape

4.4.    Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5.    Porters Five Forces Analysis


Get your Customized Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-laundry-market-105371


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Should Investors Buy Amazon Stock After Its Recent Drop?

    Amazon (AMZN) is down roughly 15% since its third quarter report last week and the prescient decline throughout the year might set up a better entry point for longer-term investors.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Dow ends 500 points lower, Nasdaq falls 3.4% after Fed raises rates, Powell signals terminal interest rate will be higher than expected

    U.S. stock indexes finished lower on Wednesday after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate and hinted at a potential slowdown in its effort to tighten monetary policy, but Powell said that the terminal interest rate may be higher than previously expected.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks With 357% to 571% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the three major U.S. indexes achieved their all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January, each has fallen into a bear market, with peak declines ranging from 22% to 38%. Of course, optimism can vary quite significantly on Wall Street. What follows are three high-octane growth stocks that select analysts and pundits believe offer upside ranging from 357% to as much as 571%!

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees No Fed Pivot, Expects Market ‘Damage’

    (Bloomberg) -- On the heels of the Federal Reserve announcing another 75-basis-point rate hike, Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer at Guggenheim Investments, said that the move was not a sign that the central bank will slow its campaign to reach price stability. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious

  • 11 Best Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mid-cap dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Dividends have historically been an effective hedge against inflation. For example, the S&P 500 declined from 120 to 62.28 in October 1974 […]

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 39.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks of the Harvard University stock portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard Management Company was established in 1974 and manages Harvard University’s endowment and financial assets. Over the years, the market-beating performance […]

  • Infinera (INFN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Infinera (INFN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 400% and 2.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Barrick (GOLD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Barrick's (GOLD) third-quarter results are expected to reflect lower realized gold prices and a decline in gold production.

  • Apple to Keep Qualcomm Chips in 2023 in Turnabout

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. will continue to provide the modem chips for the “vast majority” of iPhones in 2023, a turnabout for a company that had expected to lose the business to Apple Inc.’s homegrown components. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resume

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

    U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy any time soon.

  • Breaking Down Block (SQ) Stock Before Q3 Earnings

    Trading 77% from its highs, Block (SQ) stock is one investors might consider adding to their portfolios going into its Q3 earnings release on November 3. Long-term investors may see an opportunity to get in on the innovative financial services company.