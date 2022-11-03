Industrial Laundry Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Laundry Market size is anticipated to expand owing to the hygiene initiatives due to the COVID-19 situation. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Industrial Laundry Market, 2021-2029”. Textiles are processed in industrial laundries using large-scale automated machinery. This promotes coordinated service, with providers looking after the clothing, logistics, quality, and client happiness.

List of Key Players in the Market:

The Huntington Company

Kannegiesser

VEGA systems

Lavatec

Jensen Group

Bowe Textile Cleaning

Milnor

Lapauw

Girbau

Sea-Lion

Ferrotech

Segmentation -



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into industrial washer, industrial dryer, industrial dry cleaning equipment and others (auxiliary equipment). On the basis of application, the market is divided into healthcare, mills, hospitality, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage –

The report compiles exhaustive data on the industrial laundry industry. The report additionally consists of data on the major key players in the market employing strategies like new technological inventions and collaborations to expand their market presence. Furthermore, it also consists of data on the COVID-19 impact on the market’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact -

The COVID-19 pandemic had little influence on the industrial laundry sector. It saw a significant drop as a result of the slowing economy. However, because of the increased need for cleaning and hygiene initiatives as a result of COVID-19, the market is likely to develop and rise in the coming years. Although, awareness about hygiene influenced individuals to be more careful about their health, considering the massive spread of COVID-19 and its adverse health effects. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to contribute to a long-term increase in demand for industrial laundry.

Drivers & Restraints –

Increasing Awareness on Hygiene to Augment Market Growth

A rising need for hygiene initiatives owing to the COVID-19 pandemic stands to be a primary driver of the industrial laundry market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for mobile applications is expected to further drive the market. Stringent environmental and government regulations, on the other hand, may hamper market growth.

Regional Insights -

North America Region To Witness Stimulating Growth Owing to the Influence of COVID-19

The influence of COVID-19 has stimulated the demand for hygiene products in North America. Linens, patient gowns, uniforms, and dust-control goods are in higher demand for rental and laundering services. The healthcare sector is predicted to see a small rise in the treatment of inflow patients impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is regarded as the worldwide industrial laundry market's leader. China is likely to maintain its position as a market leader due to its enormous population. According to the current situation, China and India are likely to expand their market presence in the Asia Pacific area. During the predicted period, emerging economies and the rise of the working population will be important drivers.

Due to rising disposable income and a growing working population, Europe will experience significant growth over the projection period. The European hospitality sector has seen significant development as a result of increasing hotel investment industry in Germany, the U.K., and Spain, and the tourism industry's continued development is expected to drive demand for the industrial laundry market share.

Latin America, the Middle East & Africa have the smallest market share in this business, but with increased urbanization, the need for laundry services is expected to rise in the future. Furthermore, the laundry appliances industry will continue to grow steadily, providing opportunities for new businesses to provide laundry services to customers with minimal investments and at reasonable costs.





Industry Developments -

March 2021: BOWE Textile Cleaning Systems has created a new shirt press model – the BOWE SP – 20 – with a completely new method to ironing textiles in collaboration with Sankosha.

Competitive Landscape-



Mid and Small Size Companies to Control the Market

Major international firms functioning in industrial laundry market market are included in this report. Some of the key competitors, such as Girbau, Bowe Textile Cleaning, Milnor, Lapauw, Sea-Lion, Ferrotech, and others, are controlling the market share. As a result of technological advancements and product innovation, mid-size and smaller enterprises are growing their market presence by winning new contracts and entering new markets.

For instance, in April 2019, Milnor has finished the installation of a latest 12 – Module 76039 PBW 68 kg (150 lb) PulseFlow tunnel washer at the Gallia Laundry in Chartres which is the first major PulseFlow tunnel washer in the French market. PulseFlow Technology has improved the efficiency of the laundry.

