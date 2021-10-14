U.S. markets closed

Industrial Lighting Market Size to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2021 to 2025 | Eaton Corp. Plc and IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. to emerge among Key Vendors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2021 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% during this period. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Lighting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download A Free Sample to retrieve more information about the Industrial Lighting Market drivers and challenges in minutes!

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the industrial lighting market. According to our research, strong government support is propelling market growth. However, factors such as the absence of global LED standardization may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The industrial lighting market has been segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC, with China and Japan being the key countries

Based on type, the industrial lighting market has been segmented into LED technology and traditional technology.

To uncover more insights on each contributing segment, Avail PDF Sample Now

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Eaton Corp. Plc, IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Legrand SA, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Nichia Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Eaton Corp. Plc: The company provides a wide range of lighting products such as airfield lighting and control systems, floodlighting, and others.

  • IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.: The company provides lighting products under the brand name Cree Lighting.

  • Legrand SA: The company provides lighting management solutions that adhere to green building initiatives such as BREEAM, LEED, HQE, and GREEN STAR.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

  • LED Industrial Lighting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The LED industrial lighting market has the potential to grow by USD 1.44 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report Now

  • Architectural Lighting Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The growth momentum of the architectural lighting market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample Now

Industrial Lighting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Eaton Corp. Plc, IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Legrand SA, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Nichia Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

