U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,874.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,886.50
    -10.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.20
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.22
    +0.48 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.80
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9933
    -0.0040 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.12
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5960
    -0.1260 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,358.08
    -23.71 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.06
    +4.16 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.88
    -24.23 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Industrial Liquid Coatings Market worth USD 99.7 Billion in 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Liquid Coatings Market size is projected to grow to USD 99.7 Billion in 2027 from USD 81.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing demand for Industrial Liquid Coatings due to the increasing demand of environment-friendly coatings.

Increasing demand for environmentally friendly coatings, need for efficient process and durable coatings with better aesthetics, and growing demand from the Asia Pacific region are driving the global industrial liquid coatings market. However, the difficulty in obtaining thin films, requirement of more drying time for water-based coatings are obstructing the overall growth of the market. Attractive prospects for coatings in shipbuilding and pipeline industries and increasing use of nano-coatings are expected to provide opportunities in the industrial liquid coatings market; conversely, stringent regulatory policies are expected to pose a challenge to its growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264859623

Asia Pacific is the largest Industrial Liquid Coatings Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. The development of the market is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investment across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, and others. Key players are expanding their Industrial Liquid Coatings production in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. The advantages of shifting production to the region are the low cost of production and the ability to better cater to the emerging local markets.

The key players profiled in the Industrial Liquid Coatings Market report are:

  1. Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),

  2. PPG Industries (US),

  3. Sherwin-Williams (US),

  4. Axalta coating systems, LLC (US), and

  5. Nippon Paint (Japan).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264859623

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a diversified chemical company. It is active in the fields of decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals. Akzo Nobel N.V. has a strong customer base and operates in many countries of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company has business activities in more than 80 countries around the world. It has a wide product portfolio which includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, Butanox, Elotex, International, and Interpon. The company has 548 offices and manufacturing sites across the globe in countries including China, India, the US, Germany, Brazil, and the UAE among various others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=264859623

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Coatings Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder), End-Use Industry (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive, Aerospace, Wood, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast (2022 - 2026)


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • JPMorgan sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,800 by the end of 2022 — here is the $100B catalyst that it believes in for the next 2-3 months

    Get in now before the train takes off?

  • 4 Reasons This Banking Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    An increasingly popular consumer-facing operation is only part of the story for this challenger bank.

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • Tesla Stock Splits 3-For-1: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla stock, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop, Shopify have announced or carried out splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Today. Why Wall Street Is Worried.

    Earlier this month, the chip maker pre-announced disappointing results for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond shares surge on report it secures source for loan deal

    Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc. (bbby) surged 15% in early premarket trading on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the struggling retailer has picked a lender to provide a much-needed loan deal, following a marketing process by JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company is hoping to shore up liquidity amid inventory struggles and falling sales. An earlier report from The Wall Street Journal said Bed, Bath and Beyond had been hoping to secure around $375 million to also help it pay down debt. Shares of the company have surged 74% this month, which has been credited to efforts by the Wall Street Bets crowd on Reddit, though the stock remains down 39% year to date.

  • What Intel's new deal with Brookfield means for investors

    Intel's dividend looks safe, says one Wall Street analyst.

  • Nvidia set to report earnings after Wednesday's close

    Semiconductor company Nvidia will report earnings on Wednesday afternoon after previewing weaker-than-forecasted sales for the quarter earlier this month.

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Goldman Says Hedge Funds Back Betting Big on Megacap Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds ramped up bets on megacap US tech stocks and whittled down overall holdings to focus on favored names last quarter, with conviction climbing back to levels seen at the start of the pandemic, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The funds boosted tech and consumer discretionary holdings, while cutting energy and materials wagers, strategists including Ben Snider wrote in a note Tuesday. Separately, average weightings of top 10 holdings jumped to 70% in the three months

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Surges on Report It Secured a Loan to Aid Liquidity

    The loan for the troubled retailer may ease fears about the company's finances and reassure vendors that supply goods.

  • Palo Alto Networks tops earnings estimates, announces 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks as well as the company’s plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • LNG Stocks To Watch As Natural Gas Prices Retreat From 14-Year Highs

    LNG stocks were mixed Tuesday as U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. A reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal appeared to trigger the price decline. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to resume at the Quintana, Texas, export terminal in early November, vs. earlier estimates for October....