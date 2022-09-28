U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,637.25
    -23.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,042.00
    -161.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,235.50
    -98.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,657.00
    -11.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    -1.06 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.10
    -4.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    -0.17 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9564
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0077 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6370
    -0.1540 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,694.54
    -1,420.04 (-7.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.37
    -30.76 (-6.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,984.51
    -587.36 (-2.21%)
     

Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market to record USD 304.36 Bn growth -- Driven by rising demand for increasing asset utilization in manufacturing industries

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial machinery remanufacturing market size is expected to grow by USD 304.36 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies APAC as the major market for industrial machinery remanufacturing. The region will account for 39% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market 2022-2026

Get detailed insights into the market scenario, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Buy Full Report Now

The industrial machinery remanufacturing market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive, defense, food and beverage, aerospace, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The automotive industry has a long tradition of remanufacturing. This can be attributed to the benefits associated with remanufacturing such as energy saving, raw material saving, and landfill reduction among others.

The market will observe maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing population, economic development, and rising purchasing power of farmers are driving the growth of the regional market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Know more about the scope of the report. Download PDF Report Sample

The market will be driven by the rising demand for increasing asset utilization in manufacturing industries. Industrial operators are upgrading their existing machinery and equipment to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and integrate all operational functions. Besides, governments across the world are imposing stricter regulations to control energy consumption. The efficiency of industrial machinery depends on the motors used in pumps. Factors such as pump size and the operating speed of the industrial machinery should be considered while selecting pumps. These factors help in evaluating the operational functionality of pumps and selecting the most suitable model. If end-users can use pumps effectively, they can save operating costs by improving the life of industrial machinery. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the global industrial machinery remanufacturing market during the forecast period.

The industrial machinery remanufacturing market covers the following areas:

  • Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market Sizing

  • Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market Forecast

  • Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.: The company offers remanufactured robots, remanufactured arm exchange, and many more.

  • Astro Machine Works Inc.: The company offers industrial machinery remanufacturing for heavy machinery, as well as pneumatic and hydraulic cylinders and CNC retrofitting tasks.

  • Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers industrial machinery remanufacturing services that provide lower-cost products, shorter downtime, and quick and dependable service options.

  • CNH Industrial NV: The company offers industrial machinery remanufacturing for camshafts, connecting rods, crankcases, crankshafts, cylinder heads, and cylinder sleeves, among others.

  • Deere and Co.: The company offers industrial machinery remanufacturing which helps in reducing downtime by providing an exchange component at optimal cost.

  • Elmas SRL

  • Exline Inc.

  • L and H Industrial Inc.

  • Lee Industrial Contracting

  • Pamco Machine Works Inc.

Related Reports:

Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 304.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Astro Machine Works Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Elmas SRL, Exline Inc., L and H Industrial Inc., Lee Industrial Contracting, and Pamco Machine Works Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                           

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08:  Parent market

Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user                              

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23:  Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24:  Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25:  Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26:  Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27:  Defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28:  Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29:  Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30:  Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31:  Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape                         

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48:  Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising demand for increasing asset utilization in manufacturing industries

8.1.2 Increase in demand for natural food in the food & beverage segment

8.1.3 Rise in demand for optimization of costs at the same service level, from various organization

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Competitive pricing strategy of low-cost Asian manufacturers

8.2.2 Intense competition among market players

8.2.3 Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials

Exhibit 50:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising adoption of repair and remanufacture for industrial machinery

8.3.2 Growing adoption of Industry 4.0

8.3.3 Shift from on-premises to cloud-based systems

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 56:  ABB Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57:  ABB Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 58:  ABB Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 59:  ABB Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60:  ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Astro Machine Works Inc.

Exhibit 61:  Astro Machine Works Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62:  Astro Machine Works Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 63:  Astro Machine Works Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 64:  Caterpillar Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65:  Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66:  Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67:  Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 68:  CNH Industrial NV - Overview

Exhibit 69:  CNH Industrial NV - Business segments

Exhibit 70:  CNH Industrial NV -  Key news

Exhibit 71:  CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 72:  CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

10.7 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 73:  Deere and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 74:  Deere and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 75:  Deere and Co. – Key news

Exhibit 76:  Deere and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77:  Deere and Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Elmas SRL

Exhibit 78:  Elmas SRL - Overview

Exhibit 79:  Elmas SRL - Product and service

Exhibit 80:  Elmas SRL - Key offerings

10.9 Exline Inc.

Exhibit 81:  Exline Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82:  Exline Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 83:  Exline Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 L and H Industrial Inc.

Exhibit 84:  L and H Industrial Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85:  L and H Industrial Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 86:  L and H Industrial Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Lee Industrial Contracting

Exhibit 87:  Lee Industrial Contracting - Overview

Exhibit 88:  Lee Industrial Contracting - Product and service

Exhibit 89:  Lee Industrial Contracting - Key offerings

10.12 Pamco Machine Works Inc.

Exhibit 90:  Pamco Machine Works Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 91:  Pamco Machine Works Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 92:  Pamco Machine Works Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/industrial-machinery-remanufacturingmarket

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-machinery-remanufacturing-market-to-record-usd-304-36-bn-growth--driven-by-rising-demand-for-increasing-asset-utilization-in-manufacturing-industries-301634084.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Deflation Looms in China Amid Property Crisis, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- China faces increasing risks from deflation as demand crumbles under the weight of an ongoing property crisis and is threatened by continued Covid restrictions -- a stark contrast with other major economies, according to a private survey.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Ev

  • ‘La Brea’ Stars Natalie Zea and Jack Martin Say ‘There’s Gonna Be a Lot of Answers as to What’s Going On’ in Season 2

    SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for “The Next Day,” the Season 2 premiere of “La Brea,” which premiered Tuesday, Sept. 27 on NBC. Season 2 of “La Brea” has now started, but the events of last year’s pilot episode of NBC’s hit drama series — about a time portal sinkhole that appears in the middle of […]

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Re

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oil prices mixed as Hurricane Ian output cuts support, dollar weighs

    Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian contended with crude storage builds and a strong dollar. Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.23 per barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents at $78.03 per barrel. Producers began returning workers to offshore oil platforms after shutting in output ahead of Hurricane Ian, which entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf.

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • European Drug Makers Say Higher Energy Costs Eating Margins: Report

    Europe's drug makers have warned about stopping manufacturing some cheap generic medicines amid surging electricity costs. The generic drug industry lobby group, Medicines for Europe, representing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Sandoz unit, and Fresenius SE's (OTC: FSNUY) Kabi business, sent a letter to European states' energy and health ministers, asking for measures to relieve the cost burden. According to Medicines for Europe, Generic associations p

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • New home sales unexpectedly jump in August

    Sales of newly constructed homes came at seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000, up 28.8% from July's revised pace of 532,000.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.