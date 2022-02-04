U.S. markets closed

Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market: Segmentation by End-User (automotive, defense, food and beverage, aerospace, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing market is segmented into two categories based on the product (smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 304.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global industrial machinery remanufacturing market as a part of the global industrial machinery market within the global industrial market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global industrial machinery remanufacturing market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the industrial machinery remanufacturing market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of industrial machinery remanufacturing is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Aftermarket and service

  • Industry innovations

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The industrial machinery remanufacturing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial machinery remanufacturing market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Astro Machine Works Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Elmas SRL, Exline Inc., L and H Industrial Inc., Lee Industrial Contracting, Pamco Machine Works Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial machinery remanufacturing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • ABB Ltd. - Offers remanufactured robots, remanufactured arm exchange, and many more.

  • Astro Machine Works Inc. - Offers industrial machinery remanufacturing for heavy machinery, as well as pneumatic and hydraulic cylinders and CNC retrofitting tasks.

  • Caterpillar Inc. - Offers industrial machinery remanufacturing services that provide lower-cost products, shorter downtime and quick, and dependable service options.

The industrial machinery remanufacturing solutions market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The industrial machinery remanufacturing market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the industrial machinery remanufacturing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and MEA.

Due to factors such as rising industrialization and urbanization, APAC is the fastest-growing geographical market in the worldwide industrial machinery remanufacturing industry. Due to reasons such as rising population, economic development, and farmer purchasing power, the F&B business in APAC is experiencing significant growth. China, Singapore, and India are the top countries in this region. In terms of agricultural output, China and India are among the top regional markets, and these nations are expected to attract significant investments in nanotechnology research during the forecast period.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, India, Germany, and the UK are the key market for the industrial machinery remanufacturing market in APAC, owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Key Market Drivers:

One of the motivations for upgrading and modernizing manufacturing plants is a growing awareness among end-users about energy savings. Industrial machinery selection aids in enhancing operating efficiency and lowering energy consumption. When choosing a pump, consider factors such as pump size and the running speed of the industrial machinery. These considerations aid in determining the operational functionality of pumps and choosing the best model. End-users who can successfully use pumps can save money on operating costs by extending the life of industrial machines. During the projected period, this is expected to drive demand for worldwide industrial machinery remanufacturing.

  • Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Key Market Trends:

In general, industrial machinery is exposed to corrosive and hostile environments, especially in end-user segments, which can cause severe wear and tear. To address this issue, producers of industrial machinery offer remanufacturing and repair services that employ technologies like plasma arc welding and laser cladding. The cost of replacing all of the components could be rather substantial, putting a significant financial strain on the machine operator or owner. In these circumstances, owners frequently use laser cladding procedures to restore or extend the component's lifespan.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the industrial machinery remanufacturing market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Sanitary Pumps Market in the US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sanitary Valves Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 304.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Astro Machine Works Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Elmas SRL, Exline Inc., L, and H Industrial Inc., Lee Industrial Contracting, and Pamco Machine Works Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-machinery-remanufacturing-market-segmentation-by-end-user-automotive-defense-food-and-beverage-aerospace-and-others-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-mea-and-south-americaforecast-till-2026technavio-301473143.html

SOURCE Technavio

