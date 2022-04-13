U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Industrial Metrology Market to Grow by USD 3.04 bn | ATT Metrology Services and Baker Hughes Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial metrology market share is expected to increase by USD 3.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Metrology Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Metrology Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Use our report analysis and competitive benchmarking insights for effective decision making. Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Metrology Market Analysis Report by Type (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. View our Report Snapshot

Vendor Analysis:

The industrial metrology market report offers information on several market vendors, including ATT Metrology Services, Baker Hughes Co., Bruker Corp., Cairnhill Metrology Pte Ltd., CARMAR ACCURACY CO. LTD., Creaform Inc., CyberOptics Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Jenoptik AG, Keyence Corp., Metrologic Group SAS, Mitutoyo America Corp., Nikon Corp., Precision Products Marketing Pvt.Ltd., Renishaw Plc, SGS SA, TriMet Group, and KLA Corp. among others.

The global industrial metrology market is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, and this is leading to increasing M&A activities. These acquisitions are being undertaken to aid these companies to expand their geographic presence into a hitherto unreached region or develop value-added services inorganically. The market is growing rapidly as major end-users of metrology services such as aerospace and defense, medical devices, and electronic industries continue to innovate in terms of product offerings and upgraded products. Apart from this, the automotive industry is also witnessing new developments as most automakers are focusing on developing new energy vehicles, such as electric and fuel cell vehicles. This is leading to the development of an entirely new manufacturing value chain in the global automotive industry. Thus, demand for industrial metrology is growing, but the number of independent firms is declining due to the high number of M and A in the market. This is expected to keep the competitive intensity low in the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Industrial Metrology Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Services - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial Metrology Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The aerospace, medical devices, and heavy equipment sectors will drive the industrial metrology market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries for the industrial metrology market in APAC.

Related Reports:

Wired Occupancy Sensors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Gas Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Metrology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ATT Metrology Services, Baker Hughes Co., Bruker Corp., Cairnhill Metrology Pte Ltd., CARMAR ACCURACY CO. LTD., Creaform Inc., CyberOptics Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Jenoptik AG, Keyence Corp., Metrologic Group SAS, Mitutoyo America Corp., Nikon Corp., Precision Products Marketing Pvt.Ltd., Renishaw Plc, SGS SA, TriMet Group, and KLA Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Creaform Inc.

  • 10.4 FARO Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Hexagon AB

  • 10.6 Jenoptik AG

  • 10.7 Keyence Corp.

  • 10.8 KLA Corp.

  • 10.9 Metrologic Group SAS

  • 10.10 Mitutoyo America Corp.

  • 10.11 Nikon Corp.

  • 10.12 Renishaw Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-metrology-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-04-bn--att-metrology-services-and-baker-hughes-co-among-key-vendors--technavio-301522693.html

SOURCE Technavio

