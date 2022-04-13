Industrial Metrology Market to Grow by USD 3.04 bn | ATT Metrology Services and Baker Hughes Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial metrology market share is expected to increase by USD 3.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Metrology Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Metrology Market Analysis Report by Type (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) 2022-2026".

Vendor Analysis:

The industrial metrology market report offers information on several market vendors, including ATT Metrology Services, Baker Hughes Co., Bruker Corp., Cairnhill Metrology Pte Ltd., CARMAR ACCURACY CO. LTD., Creaform Inc., CyberOptics Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Jenoptik AG, Keyence Corp., Metrologic Group SAS, Mitutoyo America Corp., Nikon Corp., Precision Products Marketing Pvt.Ltd., Renishaw Plc, SGS SA, TriMet Group, and KLA Corp. among others.

The global industrial metrology market is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, and this is leading to increasing M&A activities. These acquisitions are being undertaken to aid these companies to expand their geographic presence into a hitherto unreached region or develop value-added services inorganically. The market is growing rapidly as major end-users of metrology services such as aerospace and defense, medical devices, and electronic industries continue to innovate in terms of product offerings and upgraded products. Apart from this, the automotive industry is also witnessing new developments as most automakers are focusing on developing new energy vehicles, such as electric and fuel cell vehicles. This is leading to the development of an entirely new manufacturing value chain in the global automotive industry. Thus, demand for industrial metrology is growing, but the number of independent firms is declining due to the high number of M and A in the market. This is expected to keep the competitive intensity low in the market.

Industrial Metrology Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Services - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial Metrology Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The aerospace, medical devices, and heavy equipment sectors will drive the industrial metrology market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries for the industrial metrology market in APAC.

Industrial Metrology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ATT Metrology Services, Baker Hughes Co., Bruker Corp., Cairnhill Metrology Pte Ltd., CARMAR ACCURACY CO. LTD., Creaform Inc., CyberOptics Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Jenoptik AG, Keyence Corp., Metrologic Group SAS, Mitutoyo America Corp., Nikon Corp., Precision Products Marketing Pvt.Ltd., Renishaw Plc, SGS SA, TriMet Group, and KLA Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

