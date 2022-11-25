Industrial Microbiology Global Market Report 2022: Continued Investments in Both Pharmaceutical and Food Industries Bode Well for Sector

Company Logo

The "Industrial Microbiology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report



The industrial microbiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%. Industrial microbiology is growing rapidly due to advancement in the health care industry. Industrial microbiology is a branch of biotechnology that applies microbial sciences to create industrial products in mass quantities, often using microbial cell factories.

The key drivers include rise of application in testing organization, gas companies, and food and beverage industry. The key application areas include pharmaceutical, agriculture, environment, gas, cosmetics, food and beverage. The rise in application of fermentation process across various industries remained as the key booster to the growth of industrial microbiology market. Covid 19 led to exponential demand for medical microbiology applications due to increased research targeting at understanding the aspects of virus with respect to virulence, mode of transmission and methods to eradicate and so on.



Pharmaceutical Application Promising Opportunities



Many industries use microbiology for quality control purposes, to conclude that there are no living contaminants or to figure out what type of contaminants exist so as to eliminate them from medical deliverables. Industrial microbiology equipment includes microscopes, slides, test tubes, petri dishes, growth mediums, inoculation loops, pipettes tips, incubators, autoclaves and laminar flow hoods. Large-scale fermentations are utilized to create massive quantities of ethanol which are used for food production, alcohol production, and even gasoline production.

Continuous efforts are made by the pharmaceutical and food sector to ensure better health of consumers, by intense focus and investment in research and development. The global pharmaceutical sector reached $ 405.52 billion in 2020 therefore, promising significant opportunities in this industry. Rapid evolution of biological drugs, vaccines gives rise to safety challenges and issues, companies are establishing and upgrading programs to reduce risk factors.

Rising demand for drugs, vaccines, dairy products, agricultural feed, environmental monitoring for microbes are the factors contributing to the growth of the industrial microbiology market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment held the largest share in the end-user segment, due to the role of microbiology on the advances in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has resulted in to the discovery from vaccines to medical devices, and dietary supplements, which is directly responsible for the growth of industrial microbiology market.



North America to Dominate the Market



Increase in revenues across various application segment such as energy and healthcare, focus on infrastructure, increased investment in R&D by end user companies is the key driver for market growth in North America. However, the market is highly competitive in this region. North America therefore ranks first with respect to market revenues followed by Europe & Asia pacific. The American society for microbiology ensures adherence of regulation in this segment by creating awareness and enabling the companies to follow guidelines and furthermore aids investments for R&D.



Furthermore, the favourable reimbursement scenario and strong investment from the federal government in the U.S. is further assisting the growth of industrial microbiology market in the region. Asia-Pacific emerged as the most attractive region and is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are flourishing industrial outlook with modern amenities and techniques. Furthermore enhanced measures to maintain the safety and quality of the products are further fuelling the market growth, apart from keen focus on research on Covid 19 vaccination.



Market Segmentation

Products

Consumables

Media

Reagent and Strains

Equipment and Supplies

Equipment and Systems

Filtration Pumps

Microbial Detection Systems

Air Monitoring Systems

Incubators and Culture Apparatus

Laboratory Supplies

Loop and Needles

Petri Dishes, Racks, Seals, Plates, and Holders

Filtration Disc and Membranes

Application Area

Food

Agriculture

Chemical

Environment

Medical

