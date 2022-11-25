U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.75
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,283.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,835.00
    -27.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.40
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.45
    +1.51 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.30
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.29
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0378
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.65
    -0.64 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3980
    +0.8080 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,508.06
    -41.54 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.08
    +3.51 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.75
    +18.15 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Industrial Microbiology Global Market Report 2022: Continued Investments in Both Pharmaceutical and Food Industries Bode Well for Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Microbiology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial microbiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%. Industrial microbiology is growing rapidly due to advancement in the health care industry. Industrial microbiology is a branch of biotechnology that applies microbial sciences to create industrial products in mass quantities, often using microbial cell factories.

The key drivers include rise of application in testing organization, gas companies, and food and beverage industry. The key application areas include pharmaceutical, agriculture, environment, gas, cosmetics, food and beverage. The rise in application of fermentation process across various industries remained as the key booster to the growth of industrial microbiology market. Covid 19 led to exponential demand for medical microbiology applications due to increased research targeting at understanding the aspects of virus with respect to virulence, mode of transmission and methods to eradicate and so on.

Pharmaceutical Application Promising Opportunities

Many industries use microbiology for quality control purposes, to conclude that there are no living contaminants or to figure out what type of contaminants exist so as to eliminate them from medical deliverables. Industrial microbiology equipment includes microscopes, slides, test tubes, petri dishes, growth mediums, inoculation loops, pipettes tips, incubators, autoclaves and laminar flow hoods. Large-scale fermentations are utilized to create massive quantities of ethanol which are used for food production, alcohol production, and even gasoline production.

Continuous efforts are made by the pharmaceutical and food sector to ensure better health of consumers, by intense focus and investment in research and development. The global pharmaceutical sector reached $ 405.52 billion in 2020 therefore, promising significant opportunities in this industry. Rapid evolution of biological drugs, vaccines gives rise to safety challenges and issues, companies are establishing and upgrading programs to reduce risk factors.

Rising demand for drugs, vaccines, dairy products, agricultural feed, environmental monitoring for microbes are the factors contributing to the growth of the industrial microbiology market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment held the largest share in the end-user segment, due to the role of microbiology on the advances in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has resulted in to the discovery from vaccines to medical devices, and dietary supplements, which is directly responsible for the growth of industrial microbiology market.

North America to Dominate the Market

Increase in revenues across various application segment such as energy and healthcare, focus on infrastructure, increased investment in R&D by end user companies is the key driver for market growth in North America. However, the market is highly competitive in this region. North America therefore ranks first with respect to market revenues followed by Europe & Asia pacific. The American society for microbiology ensures adherence of regulation in this segment by creating awareness and enabling the companies to follow guidelines and furthermore aids investments for R&D.

Furthermore, the favourable reimbursement scenario and strong investment from the federal government in the U.S. is further assisting the growth of industrial microbiology market in the region. Asia-Pacific emerged as the most attractive region and is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are flourishing industrial outlook with modern amenities and techniques. Furthermore enhanced measures to maintain the safety and quality of the products are further fuelling the market growth, apart from keen focus on research on Covid 19 vaccination.

Market Segmentation
Products

  • Consumables

  • Media

  • Reagent and Strains

  • Equipment and Supplies

  • Equipment and Systems

  • Filtration Pumps

  • Microbial Detection Systems

  • Air Monitoring Systems

  • Incubators and Culture Apparatus

  • Laboratory Supplies

  • Loop and Needles

  • Petri Dishes, Racks, Seals, Plates, and Holders

  • Filtration Disc and Membranes

Application Area

  • Food

  • Agriculture

  • Chemical

  • Environment

  • Medical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Industrial Microbiology Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Industrial Microbiology Market: By Products, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Industrial Microbiology Market: By Application Area, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. North America Industrial Microbiology Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Industrial Microbiology Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Industrial Microbiology Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Industrial Microbiology Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Industrial Microbiology Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Becton Dickinson and Company.

  • BioMerieux.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Qiagen NV.

  • 3M Company.

  • Agilent Technologies.

  • Danaher Corporation.

  • Eppendorf AG.

  • Sigma Aldrich.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evo4ub

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings as Demand Concerns Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison,

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Deutsche Bank warns of peril in borrowing from U.S. banks

    Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.

  • 93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 3,600,000%. While there is a long list of reasons for Buffett's success, one of the most overlooked catalysts is portfolio concentration. Despite having more than $345 billion invested in around four dozen securities, 93% of Warren Buffett's portfolio can be traced to just four sectors.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs

    Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Keep an Eye on 3 Permian Explorers as Oil Price is Still Healthy

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.

  • Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s streets are deserted and grocery delivery services are running out of capacity as rising Covid cases trigger lockdown-like restrictions across swathes of the Chinese capital. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe city sa

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Luxury car exports lift UK car production

    Exports of the latest and more expensive luxury and specialist models drives growth in car production, with most heading overseas.

  • Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

    The company has informally enlisted former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to win Putin's approval, in principle, for the restructuring plan, according to the report. If Putin gives his final assent at their meeting later in the day, Kudrin is expected to leave his current role of heading the Audit Chamber, a government accountability body, for a leading position at Yandex, the report said. The changes would lead to Yandex's Dutch holding company exiting the Russian market by selling its entire business apart from the international divisions of four key units, it said.

  • German Consumers Are Boosting the Economy. These Stocks Stand to Gain.

    It hasn’t received a lot of attention that the outlook for Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, is considerably better than it was just a few months ago. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a significant portion of the country’s national gas supplies. Energy prices spiked, and inflation shot up.

  • Social Security Raises Work Credit Amount to $1,640 — How It Could Impact Your Retirement Benefits

    The Social Security Administration has announced changes for 2023, including the value of one work credit rising from $1,510 to $1,640. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?More:...

  • How to Keep Your Retirement on Track in an Unpredictable Market

    Retirees and investors on the cusp of retirement are under stress this year. The traditional portfolio consisting of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has had one of its worst years in a century. No wonder retirement investors are so gloomy.

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Blasts 'Inaccurate' Accusations Made by FTX

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said FTX "misrepresented" the regulator's move to secure the embattled exchange's assets against hacks in bankruptcy court filings in the U.S.

  • Oil muted as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

    (Reuters) -Benchmark Brent oil edged lower on Thursday while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude held steady, hovering in sight of two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. Brent crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.12 a barrel by 15.15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT), while U.S. WTI crude futures rose 2 cents, to $77.96. Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news the planned price cap on Russian oil could be above the current market level.

  • Stellantis to reorganise European dealer network from July 2023

    Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday it would reorganise its European dealers' network in July next year, starting from Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. "The rest of Europe will progressively follow in the implementation of the new distribution scheme", the group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA said in a statement. As part of its efforts to cut costs and support investment for electrification, Stellantis last year said it would end all current sales and services contracts with European dealers for all of its 14 brands, from June 2023.

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate Lifted After Block.one Buys Major Stake

    The blockchain software group and its CEO, Brendan Blumer, have just become the first- and third-largest shareholders.