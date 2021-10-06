U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Industrial Mixers Market Size to Increase by USD 1.21 Bn | 8.97% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial mixers market is set to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Mixers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by key players in the Global Industrial Market.


The industrial mixers market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The industrial mixers market is segmented by End-user (Chemical, Food and beverages, Pharmaceutical, Water and wastewater, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial mixers market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial mixers market covers the following areas:

Industrial Mixers Market Sizing
Industrial Mixers Market Forecast
Industrial Mixers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Alfa Laval AB

  • Charles Ross and Son Co.

  • EKATO HOLDING GmbH

  • GEA Group AG

  • Kady International

  • NOV Inc.

  • Silverson Machines Inc.

  • SPX FLOW Inc.

  • Sulzer Ltd.

  • Xylem Inc.

Related Reports:
Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market - Global industrial high-shear mixers market is segmented by product (industrial batch high-shear mixers, industrial inline high-shear mixers, and industrial multistage high-shear mixers), end-user (food and beverage processing industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market - Global industrial food blender and mixer market is segmented by product (high shear mixer, ribbon blender, shaft mixer, planetary mixer, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Industrial Mixers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfa Laval AB, Charles Ross and Son Co., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, GEA Group AG, Kady International, NOV Inc., Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research


Jesse Maida


Media & Marketing Executive


US: +1 844 364 1100


UK: +44 203 893 3200


Email:

media@technavio.com

Website:

www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-mixers-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-1-21-bn--8-97-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021--technavio-301393450.html

SOURCE Technavio

