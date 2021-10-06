Industrial Mixers Market Size to Increase by USD 1.21 Bn | 8.97% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial mixers market is set to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Mixers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial mixers market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The industrial mixers market is segmented by End-user (Chemical, Food and beverages, Pharmaceutical, Water and wastewater, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial mixers market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial mixers market covers the following areas:

Industrial Mixers Market Sizing

Industrial Mixers Market Forecast

Industrial Mixers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval AB

Charles Ross and Son Co.

EKATO HOLDING GmbH

GEA Group AG

Kady International

NOV Inc.

Silverson Machines Inc.

SPX FLOW Inc.

Sulzer Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market - Global industrial high-shear mixers market is segmented by product (industrial batch high-shear mixers, industrial inline high-shear mixers, and industrial multistage high-shear mixers), end-user (food and beverage processing industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market - Global industrial food blender and mixer market is segmented by product (high shear mixer, ribbon blender, shaft mixer, planetary mixer, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Industrial Mixers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Charles Ross and Son Co., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, GEA Group AG, Kady International, NOV Inc., Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

