Industrial Monitoring Relays Market to record USD 597.97 Mn growth; APAC to occupy 37% market share -- Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Monitoring Relays Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 597.97 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The high urbanization rate and the increasing use of electronics among the population are creating immense opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Make informed decisions by purchasing our full report. Download PDF Sample Report Before Purchasing

Technavio categorizes the global industrial monitoring relays market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

The market in focus is driven by factors such as the growing need for safe and reliable monitoring devices for power equipment, rising demand for remote monitoring in the power sector, and the modernization of power network. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global industrial monitoring relays market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous established and emerging vendors. The leading vendors in the market hold a significant market share. They have the financial resources and technical expertise to carry out the R&D. Moreover, they have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. Hence, small and medium-sized players find it difficult to compete with established players in terms of technological advances and access to distribution networks to expand their market presence. Thus, they adopt competitive pricing strategies to improve market penetration.

Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

The power industry is the key end-user in the market. The need to maintain a continuous supply of electricity in power plants and improve the longevity of equipment will accelerate the adoption of industrial monitoring relays in the power industry during the forecast period.

  • Product

The demand for voltage monitoring relays has been significant among end-users in the market. Voltage monitoring relays are easy to install, do not require current transformers, and, therefore, are less expensive. Also, they need only voltage connections so that they can be connected independently of the system load. Such benefits are increasing their demand in the market.

  • Geography

37% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Rising investments in renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind and an increase in the number of nuclear reactors are expected to foster the growth of the industrial monitoring relays market in APAC over the forecast period.

Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial monitoring relays market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., AIC Technik Pvt. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Banner Engineering Corp., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Broyce Control, Coto Technology, Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, FINDER SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Shenle Corp Ltd, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial monitoring relays market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial monitoring relays market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial monitoring relays market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial monitoring relays market vendors

Related Reports:

Industrial Monitoring Relays Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 597.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AIC Technik Pvt. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Banner Engineering Corp., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Broyce Control, Coto Technology, Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, FINDER SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Shenle Corp Ltd, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Voltage monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Phase monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 11.4 ALSTOM SA

  • 11.5 Banner Engineering Corp.

  • 11.6 Bender GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 11.8 FINDER SpA

  • 11.9 FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 11.11 Schneider Electric SE

  • 11.12 Siemens AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026
Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-monitoring-relays-market-to-record-usd-597-97-mn-growth-apac-to-occupy-37-market-share--technavio-301640490.html

SOURCE Technavio

