Industrial Monitoring Relays Market to record USD 597.97 Mn growth; APAC to occupy 37% market share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Monitoring Relays Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 597.97 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The high urbanization rate and the increasing use of electronics among the population are creating immense opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
Technavio categorizes the global industrial monitoring relays market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
The market in focus is driven by factors such as the growing need for safe and reliable monitoring devices for power equipment, rising demand for remote monitoring in the power sector, and the modernization of power network. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global industrial monitoring relays market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous established and emerging vendors. The leading vendors in the market hold a significant market share. They have the financial resources and technical expertise to carry out the R&D. Moreover, they have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. Hence, small and medium-sized players find it difficult to compete with established players in terms of technological advances and access to distribution networks to expand their market presence. Thus, they adopt competitive pricing strategies to improve market penetration.
Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
The power industry is the key end-user in the market. The need to maintain a continuous supply of electricity in power plants and improve the longevity of equipment will accelerate the adoption of industrial monitoring relays in the power industry during the forecast period.
Product
The demand for voltage monitoring relays has been significant among end-users in the market. Voltage monitoring relays are easy to install, do not require current transformers, and, therefore, are less expensive. Also, they need only voltage connections so that they can be connected independently of the system load. Such benefits are increasing their demand in the market.
Geography
37% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Rising investments in renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind and an increase in the number of nuclear reactors are expected to foster the growth of the industrial monitoring relays market in APAC over the forecast period.
Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial monitoring relays market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., AIC Technik Pvt. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Banner Engineering Corp., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Broyce Control, Coto Technology, Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, FINDER SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Shenle Corp Ltd, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial monitoring relays market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the industrial monitoring relays market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industrial monitoring relays market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial monitoring relays market vendors
Industrial Monitoring Relays Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 597.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.1
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., AIC Technik Pvt. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Banner Engineering Corp., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Broyce Control, Coto Technology, Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, FINDER SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Shenle Corp Ltd, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Voltage monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Phase monitoring relays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ABB Ltd.
11.4 ALSTOM SA
11.5 Banner Engineering Corp.
11.6 Bender GmbH and Co. KG
11.7 Eaton Corp. Plc
11.8 FINDER SpA
11.9 FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.
11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.
11.11 Schneider Electric SE
11.12 Siemens AG
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
