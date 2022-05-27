U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Size to Grow by USD 160.07 Mn at a CAGR of 10.27%| Process Industries segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market size is expected to grow by USD 160.07 million with a YOY growth of 8.38% during the forecast period. The growing prominence of IoT gateways is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial multiprotocol gateways market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Request Latest Sample Report.

This market research report extensively covers Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market segmentations by the following:

  • End-user - Process industries and discrete industries

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Dynamics

Market Driver

One of the major factors driving the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market is the increasing significance of IoT gateways. Supportive gateway protocols that aid in easy connectivity across multiple networks are propelling IoT technology forward across numerous industries. End-users are also aware of the long-term benefits of using IoT technologies. Furthermore, the popularity of IoT gateways has grown due to the introduction of new generation IoT gateways with increased overall system responsiveness.

Market Trend

One of the important industrial multiprotocol gateways market trends contributing to market expansion is the development of system-on-chip for multiprotocol communication. Chip and module manufacturers are developing system-on-chips that can handle several wireless standards, allowing gateways to support numerous protocols. In addition to supporting proprietary sub-gigahertz frequencies, system-on-chip can also support 2.4-GHz standards-based protocols within a highly integrated device. This allows manufacturers, particularly IoT developers, more options in building devices that may be used in a variety of applications.

Market Challenge

One of the problems impeding the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market is the barriers produced by traditional mechanisms. Due to worldwide economic development, there is a surge in demand for more energy in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. In Modbus gateways, however, transparent mode communications using the typical round-robin polling technique is the most used standard. While this approach is rapid and easy to use, it is restricted by network bandwidth.

Our reports cover all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY now!

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 160.07 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, Aquamonix Pty. Ltd., Artila Electronics Co. Ltd, Atop Technologies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., ELPRO BUCHS AG, HMS Networks AB, Honeywell International Inc., Infoteam Informatique Holding SA, Intel Corp., Kessler Ellis Products, Mindtree Ltd., Moxa Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Multi-Tech Systems Inc., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, San Telequip Pvt. Ltd., Softing AG, Spectris Plc, and SWYCS

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • Alten SA

  • Aquamonix Pty. Ltd.

  • Artila Electronics Co. Ltd

  • Atop Technologies

  • Bronkhorst High Tech B.V.

  • ELPRO BUCHS AG

  • HMS Networks AB

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Infoteam Informatique Holding SA

  • Intel Corp.

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report. 

Product Insights and News

  •  

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Metaverse in Entertainment Market- The rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others is notably driving the metaverse in entertainment market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market- The increasing demand for digital artworks is notably driving the non-fungible token (NFT) market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Artila Electronics Co. Ltd

  • 10.6 HMS Networks AB

  • 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.8 Infoteam Informatique Holding SA

  • 10.9 Intel Corp.

  • 10.10 Kessler Ellis Products

  • 10.11 Moxa Inc.

  • 10.12 San Telequip Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-multiprotocol-gateways-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-160-07-mn-at-a-cagr-of-10-27-process-industries-segment-is-expected-to-witness-lucrative-growth--technavio-301555779.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Silver prices edged lower as yields remained little changed.