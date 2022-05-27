Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Size to Grow by USD 160.07 Mn at a CAGR of 10.27%| Process Industries segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market size is expected to grow by USD 160.07 million with a YOY growth of 8.38% during the forecast period. The growing prominence of IoT gateways is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial multiprotocol gateways market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.
This market research report extensively covers Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market segmentations by the following:
End-user - Process industries and discrete industries
Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Dynamics
Market Driver
One of the major factors driving the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market is the increasing significance of IoT gateways. Supportive gateway protocols that aid in easy connectivity across multiple networks are propelling IoT technology forward across numerous industries. End-users are also aware of the long-term benefits of using IoT technologies. Furthermore, the popularity of IoT gateways has grown due to the introduction of new generation IoT gateways with increased overall system responsiveness.
Market Trend
One of the important industrial multiprotocol gateways market trends contributing to market expansion is the development of system-on-chip for multiprotocol communication. Chip and module manufacturers are developing system-on-chips that can handle several wireless standards, allowing gateways to support numerous protocols. In addition to supporting proprietary sub-gigahertz frequencies, system-on-chip can also support 2.4-GHz standards-based protocols within a highly integrated device. This allows manufacturers, particularly IoT developers, more options in building devices that may be used in a variety of applications.
Market Challenge
One of the problems impeding the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market is the barriers produced by traditional mechanisms. Due to worldwide economic development, there is a surge in demand for more energy in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. In Modbus gateways, however, transparent mode communications using the typical round-robin polling technique is the most used standard. While this approach is rapid and easy to use, it is restricted by network bandwidth.
Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 160.07 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.38
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, Aquamonix Pty. Ltd., Artila Electronics Co. Ltd, Atop Technologies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., ELPRO BUCHS AG, HMS Networks AB, Honeywell International Inc., Infoteam Informatique Holding SA, Intel Corp., Kessler Ellis Products, Mindtree Ltd., Moxa Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Multi-Tech Systems Inc., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, San Telequip Pvt. Ltd., Softing AG, Spectris Plc, and SWYCS
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Vendor
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
ABB Ltd.
Advantech Co. Ltd.
Alten SA
Aquamonix Pty. Ltd.
Artila Electronics Co. Ltd
Atop Technologies
Bronkhorst High Tech B.V.
ELPRO BUCHS AG
HMS Networks AB
Honeywell International Inc.
Infoteam Informatique Holding SA
Intel Corp.
Product Insights and News
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.
10.5 Artila Electronics Co. Ltd
10.6 HMS Networks AB
10.7 Honeywell International Inc.
10.8 Infoteam Informatique Holding SA
10.9 Intel Corp.
10.10 Kessler Ellis Products
10.11 Moxa Inc.
10.12 San Telequip Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
