Industrial I-O Modules Market: 32% of Growth to Originate from APAC, PLC I/O Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Industrial I-O Modules Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The industrial I-O modules market share is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27%. 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the global industrial I-O modules market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The continued developments in power grid projects will facilitate the global industrial I-O modules market growth in APAC over the forecast period. For more highlights on the regional segment: Grab a FREE sample now!

Industrial I-O Modules Market - Segmentation Analysis

The report extensively covers industrial I-O modules market segmentations by-product (PLC I/O, DCS I/O, and industrial PC I/O), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The industrial I-O modules market share growth by the PLC I/O segment will be significant during the forecast period. The PLC hardware, in general, consists of a CPU, a memory unit, and an I/O module. PLC uses digital and analog I/O modules to interface actuators, sensors, and other equipment. The input points in the I/O module convert electric signals from a controlled process into program input variables. The output points in the I/O module convert program output variables into commands to control field devices. Therefore, I/O modules act as an interface between the controlled process and the PLC. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.

Industrial I-O Modules Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The continued developments in power grid projects are one of the key factors driving the growth of the global industrial I-O modules market. Power grid projects have high scope for the adoption of industrial I/O modules in power generation, transmission, and distribution. Smart grids include grid applications such as I/O modules and related equipment, smart energy meters, IT, and other communication networks. These devices enable utilities with complete control and aid in managing digital assets present in the field. The key benefits of smart grids over traditional grids play a key role in fostering investments in smart grid projects.



Market Challenges - The growing demand for compact I/O modules is a major challenge for the global industrial I-O modules market growth. The prices of raw materials depend on factors such as availability, demand-supply gap, inflation, and production. The major raw materials used in the manufacture of I/O modules and related accessories consist of copper winding, electrical steel, and insulation materials that account for more than 50% of the total manufacturing costs. Out of these raw materials, copper windings and electrical steel account for more than 40% of the total cost of the I/O module.

The industrial I-O modules market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete.

Global Industrial I-O Modules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.49 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Corp., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 PLC I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 DCS I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Industrial PC I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End user

6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Emerson Electric Co.

11.5 General Electric Co.

11.6 Mitsubishi Corp.

11.7 Moxa Inc.

11.8 OMRON Corp.

11.9 Pepperl+Fuchs AG

11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

11.11 Siemens AG

11.12 TE Connectivity Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

