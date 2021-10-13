U.S. markets closed

Industrial PC Market Size to grow by USD 1.42 Bn| Growing Popularity of Modular PC to boost growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial PC market size is set to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2021 to 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial PC Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S and T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the growing popularity of modular PC and automation gaining prominence will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost and design complexity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial PC Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Industrial PC Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial PC market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing demand for industrial PCs in digital signage as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial PC market growth during the next few years.

Industrial PC Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial PC Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Industrial PC Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial PC Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pc market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial pc market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial pc market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pc market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Radar Simulator Market - Global radar simulator market is segmented by end-user (commercial and military) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market - Global computer numerical control solutions market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and others), solution (servo drives, servo motors, and controllers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Industrial PC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.30

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S and T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-pc-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-42-bn-growing-popularity-of-modular-pc-to-boost-growth--technavio-301397329.html

SOURCE Technavio

