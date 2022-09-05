U.S. markets closed

Industrial PC Market size worth $ 8.20 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·6 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

Manufacturing companies’ high demand for industrial IoT, the manufacturing sector’s steady move toward digitalization, increased awareness of resource optimization in manufacturing firms, and stringent regulatory requirements to ensure safety and security in production plants are all driving market growth.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Industrial PC Market” By Type (Panel IPC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC), By End-User Industry (Process Industries, Discrete Industries), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Industrial PC Market size was valued at USD 5.04 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.54 % from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3930

Browse in-depth TOC onIndustrial PC Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Industrial PC Market Overview

The growth of the industrial PC market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of automation and other advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the internet of things across industries to boost productivity and reduce human interaction. Industrial PCs are used in the majority of manufacturing businesses today for data collecting and process control applications. Advantech industrial PCs, for example, are rising, solely because they enable manufacturing businesses to greatly boost efficiency and productivity. In a relatively similar way, rising investments in renewable energy projects around the world are predicted to improve industrial PC sales during the projection period. Industrial PCs assist power plants in gathering and analyzing data and controlling manufacturing operations. To fulfill the increased demand for smart manufacturing solutions, several organizations are gradually establishing industrial micro PCs.

Furthermore, in the future, the rapid growth of the worldwide panel industrial PC market, as well as the growing popularity of industrial 3D printing in both established and emerging regions, will drive up demand for industrial PCs. Manufacturing businesses’ high need for industrial IoT is a driving force. The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) is being aggressively used by manufacturing organizations across a variety of industries to maximize their resources and prices. This enables them to automate production operations and generate a large volume of manufacturing data utilizing industrial PCs for data collecting and process management over a vast network of intelligent devices. Industrial PCs are specifically intended for data collecting and process control applications in severe industrial environments. To oversee manufacturing operations, these PCs help connect data, people, and equipment in real time. They also resource support in production lines, lowering total cost of ownership (TCO), improving productivity, and increasing uptime. As a result, the use of industrial PCs is likely to increase as the demand for industry IoT grows.

Key Developments

  • 2021 – July The xTablet T1190 is the latest addition to Mobile Demand’s tough xTablet lineup of rugged tablets and mobile all-in-one computing solutions for work performance. Additional add-ons include multi-payment systems and a barcode scanner, allowing the dynamic tablet to adapt to the ever-changing retail environment.

  • In May 2021, Panasonic released the TOUGHBOOK S1 rugged tablet. This Android tablet was created with the mobile worker in mind. On the one hand, this 7-inch screen device is simple to use and adaptable to a variety of applications. The gadget is set up with the Android 10 OS. It has a Qualcomm SDM660 Octa-Core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, as well as an IP65/67 dust and water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, and has drop-tested up to 150cm onto concrete.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Advantech, Beckhoff Automation, Siemens, IEI Integration Corporation, B&R, Kontron, Avalue Technology, DFI, NEXCOM International, Portwell.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Industrial PC Market On the basis of Type, End-User Industry, and Geography.

  • Industrial PC Market, By Type

    • Panel IPC

    • Rack Mount IPC

    • Box IPC

    • Embedded IPC

    • DIN Rail IPC

  • Industrial PC Market, By End-User Industry

    • Process Industries

    • Discrete Industries

  • Industrial PC Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Motor Management Market By Type (Asynchronous Motors, Synchronous Motors), By Control (Automatic Controls, Semi-Automatic Controls), By Services (Hardware, Software, And Solution Services), By Voltage Range (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), By Industry (Metals And Mining Industry, Oil And Gas Industry), By Applications (Pumps, Compressors), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market By Software Solution (Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data management, Remote monitoring system, Network Bandwidth Management), By Platform (Application Management, Network Management, and Device Management), By Application (Building and home automation, smart energy and utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart mobility and transportation, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Warehouse Automation Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By End Use (Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Clothing & Apparels), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Embedded Industrial PC Market By Product (ARM, X86, PowerPC), By Application (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Computerized Maintenance Management System Software to track and control assets

Visualize Industrial PC Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


