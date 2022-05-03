U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market: 5.38% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (discrete industry and process industry) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Y-O-Y growth rate of Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market was estimated to be 5.38% in 2021, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Dana Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nidec Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End-user (discrete industry and process industry)

  • Geographies: APAC (China, India, and Japan), Europe (Germany), North America (US), MEA, and South America

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Vendor Insights-

The industrial planetary gearbox market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp.- The company offers a wide range of planetary gearbox such as PL2 SeriesInline, PR2 SeriesRight Angle, PL6 SeriesInline among others.

  • Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA- The company offers a compact and powerful industrial planetary gearbox such as 300 Series mobile.

  • Dana Inc.- The company offers a wide range of industrial planetary gearbox such as E-series gearbox and industrial series gearbox.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Regional Market Outlook

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the industrial planetary gearbox market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and MEA regions.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Driver:

Planetary gearboxes find extensive application in transmission and differential systems as they can deliver higher power, durability, high torque-to-weight ratios, and configuration flexibility in the automotive powertrain. The low penetration of cars in emerging economies has provided high opportunities for automotive OEMs to capture markets in these countries. The suppliers of planetary gearboxes are focused on increasing their production to meet the rising demand from the automotive industry in developing countries.

  • Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Trend:

Planetary gearboxes are being used in the robotics industry, owing to their inherent advantages in high-speed and repetitive tasks. The rising labor costs, the decline in the working-age population, and increasing investments in the manufacturing sector require industrial operators to reduce their operating expenditure. The rapid industrial growth in APAC and the growing adoption of automation technologies will play a major role in the growth of the industrial robots market.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Turbine Control System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The turbine control system market share is expected to increase by USD 4.35 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Industrial Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial gearbox market size is expected to grow by USD 10.37 billion and record a CAGR of 4.63% during 2021-2025. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.86%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 865.99 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.38

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Dana Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nidec Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

  • Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

  • Dana Inc.

  • Delta Electronics Inc.

  • FLSmidth & Co. A/S

  • Kumera Corp.

  • Nidec Corp.

  • SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

  • Siemens AG

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-planetary-gearbox-market-5-38-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-end-user-discrete-industry-and-process-industry-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--301537275.html

SOURCE Technavio

