Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market to Record USD 865.99 Mn growth|APAC to offer significant opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial planetary gearbox market size is set to increase by USD 865.99 million from 2021 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial planetary gearbox market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for planetary gearbox from the automotive industry.

The Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market is segmented by End-user (Discrete industry and Process industry) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

This industrial planetary gearbox market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial planetary gearbox market covers the following areas:

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Sizing

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Forecast

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Dana Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Kumera Corp.

Nidec Corp.

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 865.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Dana Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nidec Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

