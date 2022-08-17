U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,307.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,122.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,652.75
    -5.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.59
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9820
    -0.2330 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,949.46
    -180.62 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.76
    -2.16 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,099.98
    +231.07 (+0.80%)
     

Industrial Planetary Mixers Market 2021-2026, Need To Ensure Efficient Mixing of High Viscous Products In Various Industries to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Planetary Mixers Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Planetary Mixers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Planetary Mixers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the industrial planetary mixers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 65.41 million. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Free Sample Report.

Industrial Planetary Mixers Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

APAC will account for 39% of market growth. The industrial planetary mixers market in APAC is primarily dominated by China and India. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the forecast period, government assistance for enhancing industrial setups would promote the expansion of the industrial planetary mixers market in APAC. Buy Sample Report.

Industrial Planetary Mixers Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Product Insights and News

  • Cmcmilling.com - The company provides Planetary Dual Disperser, which offers unmatched processing capability for pharmaceuticals, coatings, chemicals, adhesives, composites, and new generation batteries.

  • Netzsch.com - The business sells CMC Double Planetary Mixers, which are excellent for blending and gently kneading viscous pastes and shear-sensitive compositions.

  • Jaygoinc.com - The business sells commercial planetary mixers like the BTI, which are made for pastry chefs and are simple to use and maintain.

Key Market Dynamics:

The requirement to ensure the effective mixing of highly viscous ingredients in various sectors is one of the major factors driving the market growth for industrial planetary mixers. Fundamentally, the mixers make sure that the input is evenly mixed to provide the desired output product quality. Industrial planetary mixers' ability to mix uniformly also helps to minimize irregularities in huge batches of work. Because of this, the demand for industrial planetary mixers will increase throughout the forecast year.

Although factors such as the increasing availability of industrial planetary mixers on toll may impede the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Geared Motors and Drives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The geared motors and drives market share is expected to increase by USD 6.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The metal forming machine tools market share is expected to increase by USD 4.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%.

Industrial Planetary Mixers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 65.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Buhler AG, Charles Ross and Son Co., Custom Milling and Consulting LLC, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Ferneto, Ing. Polin E CSpA, Jaygo Inc., Sancassiano Spa, Sigma Srl, Sower dimensional mechanical and electrical equipment co. ltd., Starmix Srl, Tonelli Group Spa, VMI Mixing, Wuxi YK Automation Technology co. ltd., Arun Group of companies, Escher Mixers Srl, Jinhu Ginhong Machinery Co. Ltd., Li Yuan Machine Industrial Pte Ltd., Scudo Srl, and Zanelli Srl

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Industrial double planetary mixers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial single planetary mixers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Charles Ross and Son Co.

  • 10.4 Custom Milling and Consulting LLC

  • 10.5 Ferneto

  • 10.6 Ing. Polin E CSA

  • 10.7 Jaygo Inc.

  • 10.8 Sancassiano Spa

  • 10.9 Sigma Srl

  • 10.10 Sower dimensional mechanical and electrical equipment co. ltd.

  • 10.11 Starmix Srl

  • 10.12 VMI Mixing

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-planetary-mixers-market-2021-2026-need-to-ensure-efficient-mixing-of-high-viscous-products-in-various-industries-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301604341.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • $9 Natural Gas Is Back

    Get ready to bundle up. The likelihood of sky-high heating bills is increasing by the day given the way natural-gas prices are surging into autumn. U.S. natural-gas prices have risen by more than 70% since the end of June, including more than 6% Tuesday, to push back north of $9 per million British thermal units. They haven't been so high this time of year since 2005, back before shale drillers flooded the market with cheap gas and after Hurricane Katrina and a spate of other storms wreaked havo

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • U.S. hits the EV accelerator to cut Chinese metals ties: Andy Home

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes the "largest investment ever in combating the existential crisis of climate change", according to President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill into law later on Tuesday. Around $369 billion of federal funds will flow into climate change and energy security, boosting domestic capacity to produce wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. However, the green investment comes with a metallic sting in the tail.

  • J&J Unit Tells Appeals Court Only Bankruptcy Can Settle Talc Claims

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary urged a federal appeals court to uphold the controversial legal strategy it used to move to bankruptcy roughly 38,000 lawsuits linking its talc-based products to cancer.

  • Intuit's Pricing Strategies Has Won It Analyst Conviction For Q4 Beat

    Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi reiterated a Buy on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) and a price target of $650. After an online price increase in QuickBooks in May, Intuit shared price hikes on QB Desktop in early August, raising Pro Plus and Premier Plus prices by 57% and 45%, respectively, he noted. Additionally, Intuit looked to sell QB Desktop Plus products at full MSRP, with no discounts in any channel. However, Intuit kept the pricing intact for QB Desktop Enterprise, which has already transitione

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Washington-based Insitu gathers partners to talk supply chain challenges

    Insitu's supply chain director talks challenges of the past two years and his strategy to work through it.

  • Oil prices recover from 6-month lows after drop in U.S. stockpiles

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering from six-month lows hit the previous day, as a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.80 a barrel. The contracts slumped about 3% on Tuesday as weak U.S. housing starts data spurred concerns about a potential global recession.

  • Apple updates return-to-office plan, says employees should be back week of Sept. 5

    Set your calendars. Apple Inc. once again has named a target date to bring its employees back into the office for three days a week.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.