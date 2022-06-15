U.S. markets closed

Industrial Power Over Ethernet: USD 135.24 million Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Prominent Vendors Improving Capabilities to Gain Competitive Advantage | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industrial Power over Ethernet network, the transmission of data and power occurs through a single cable between power sourcing equipment and a powered device. Industrial Power over Ethernet increases the operational efficiency of companies by reducing costs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates that the industrial Power over Ethernet market size will grow by USD 135.24 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along
with research methodology. The sample PDF report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Threat of rivalry

The threat of rivalry in the global industrial Power over Ethernet market was moderate in 2020 owing to factors such as faster industrial growth and high market fragmentation. However, the strong presence of major vendors in different regions and the availability of innovative products have helped major vendors address various end-user requirements. Thus, the threat of rivalry is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all the Porter's Five Forces.
insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

The market consists of some well-established vendors, which are involved in designing, developing, and manufacturing industrial Power over Ethernet. They supply various types of industrial Power over Ethernet to different end-users. Prominent vendors have been improving their capabilities in terms of development and manufacturing industrial Power over Ethernet to gain a competitive advantage. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments.
developments. Request a PDF Sample Now 

Market Segmentation

The industrial Power over Ethernet market has been segmented by end-user (power industry, oil and gas industry, telecommunications industry, and others), type (powered devices and power sourcing equipment), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America).

By end-user, the power industry segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as the increased use of power monitoring systems.

By geography, APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased number of mobile subscribers in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics
and thorough descriptions.
and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The rise in adoption of IIoT connected devices in industrial processes will drive the growth of the industrial Power over Ethernet market during the forecast period. The effectiveness of communication networks through the use of wireless systems is important for the implementation of IIoT in industrial operations. These factors have increased the need for PoE equipment in industrial processes. In addition, advances in IIoT and the increasing awareness about PoE will fuel the adoption of industrial Power over Ethernet and drive the market growth.

The emergence of smart factories is a trend in the market. In a smart factory, real-time data and information are connected using a constant stream of data. Network and cloud are two connected infrastructures that are essential in improving or optimizing processes through automation and self-optimization. Technological advances, increasing complexity in the supply chain, growing competitive pressure, among other factors, are driving the adoption of the smart factories.

Apart from the emergence of smart factories, many other trends are also shaping the
future of the market.
future of the market. View PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Railway Network Cables Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 135.24 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.91

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Powered devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Power sourcing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive scenario

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 11.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 11.6 Kinetic Technologies

  • 11.7 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

  • 11.8 Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

  • 11.9 ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • 11.10 Siemens AG

  • 11.11 STMicroelectronics NV

  • 11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-power-over-ethernet-usd-135-24-million-growth-from-2020-to-2025--prominent-vendors-improving-capabilities-to-gain-competitive-advantage--technavio-301566711.html

SOURCE Technavio

