Industrial Power Over Ethernet: USD 135.24 million Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Prominent Vendors Improving Capabilities to Gain Competitive Advantage | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industrial Power over Ethernet network, the transmission of data and power occurs through a single cable between power sourcing equipment and a powered device. Industrial Power over Ethernet increases the operational efficiency of companies by reducing costs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates that the industrial Power over Ethernet market size will grow by USD 135.24 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of rivalry

The threat of rivalry in the global industrial Power over Ethernet market was moderate in 2020 owing to factors such as faster industrial growth and high market fragmentation. However, the strong presence of major vendors in different regions and the availability of innovative products have helped major vendors address various end-user requirements. Thus, the threat of rivalry is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The market consists of some well-established vendors, which are involved in designing, developing, and manufacturing industrial Power over Ethernet. They supply various types of industrial Power over Ethernet to different end-users. Prominent vendors have been improving their capabilities in terms of development and manufacturing industrial Power over Ethernet to gain a competitive advantage. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Market Segmentation

The industrial Power over Ethernet market has been segmented by end-user (power industry, oil and gas industry, telecommunications industry, and others), type (powered devices and power sourcing equipment), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America).

By end-user, the power industry segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as the increased use of power monitoring systems.

By geography, APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased number of mobile subscribers in the region.

Key Drivers and Trends

The rise in adoption of IIoT connected devices in industrial processes will drive the growth of the industrial Power over Ethernet market during the forecast period. The effectiveness of communication networks through the use of wireless systems is important for the implementation of IIoT in industrial operations. These factors have increased the need for PoE equipment in industrial processes. In addition, advances in IIoT and the increasing awareness about PoE will fuel the adoption of industrial Power over Ethernet and drive the market growth.

The emergence of smart factories is a trend in the market. In a smart factory, real-time data and information are connected using a constant stream of data. Network and cloud are two connected infrastructures that are essential in improving or optimizing processes through automation and self-optimization. Technological advances, increasing complexity in the supply chain, growing competitive pressure, among other factors, are driving the adoption of the smart factories.

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 135.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

