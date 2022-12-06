U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,992.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,823.00
    +17.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.66
    -1.27 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.65 (+8.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1340
    -0.5510 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,008.20
    -251.80 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.28
    -9.93 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.06
    -25.48 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Industrial Protective Fabrics Market to hit $11.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Industrial protective fabrics industry is expected to register 9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by growing oil and gas production footprints.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market was estimated at USD 4.5 bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $11.5 bn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Growth of the automotive sector due to strong electric vehicle demand is one of the major drivers for industrial fabric production, especially in Europe. In 2020, the region recorded the highest number of passenger EV stocks, with battery vehicles and hybrid vehicles representing 1.8 million and 1.4 million units respectively. Raw materials such as polyester are well-suited for automotive applications owing to their moisture resistance and other key attributes. The mounting adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles will therefore proliferate the usage of such materials in industrial protective textiles for automotive applications.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/379


Growing government & military spending to proliferate use of polyolefin protective fabric

Industrial protective fabrics market share from polyolefins product segment is projected to depict over 6.5% CAGR through 2032. Favorable attributes such as lightweight, low production costs, electrical insulation, and chemical and heat resistance are promoting the production of protective industrial apparel made from materials such as polyolefins. Additionally, investments from the military and government sectors to boost national security have increased, encouraging the use of ballistic protection solutions. These trends will contribute to the demand for polyethylene and other polyolefins, which are used extensively for protective apparel development.

Key reasons for Industrial Protective Fabrics Market growth:

  1. North America: Increasing oil & gas activities.

  2. Europe: Strong demand for electric cars.

  3. Asia Pacific: Large employment base in the manufacturing sector.

Rising pharma and biotech R&D project augments industrial protective clothing consumption

Based on application spectrum, industrial protective fabrics industry share from industrial protective clothing segment was worth over USD 2 billion in 2022. This type of protective clothing exhibits resistance to chemicals, fires, and electrical and biological hazards, and is thus gaining acceptance in cleanrooms, chemical, and other high-risk environments. R&D projects across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors have also witnessed an upsurge over the past years. These factors will drive the construction of cleanroom facilities and consequently bolster the consumption of industrial PPE fabrics to ensure worker safety in high-risk applications.

Oil & gas exploration projects to fuel industrial PPE demand in North America

North America industrial protective fabrics market value to expected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2032, due to escalating oil and gas delivery, even during the COVID-19 crisis. Domestic oil production in many regions has reached pre-pandemic levels, with the U.S. producing more than twice as many barrels of oil in a day in 2022 as compared to 2008. This increase in production will generate demand for reliable safety solutions including PPE made from industrial-grade protective fabrics for workers at the exploration sites.

Based on satellite remote-sensing data from MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer), researchers revealed a rise in night-time fire activity across the U.S. This activity is likely to pose greater risks for communities and firefighters, the report cites. Such factors, along with the high burden of fire accidents, will thus foster the development of firemen suit fabrics in the region.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3264

Smart product launch strategies by major players to bolster industry outlook

The strategic landscape of the industrial protective fabrics market consists of companies such as TenCate Fabrics EU, Klopman International, W. Barnet GmbH & Co., KOLON Industries, Honeywell International, Inc., Milliken & Company, Tejin Ltd., WL Gore & Associates, Glen Raven, Inc, and Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd, among others. These companies are emphasizing smart product range expansion to strengthen their presence in the global market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 5   Industrial Protective Fabrics Market, By Raw Material

5.1    Key raw material trends

5.2    Aramid

5.3    Polyester

5.4    Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

5.5    Cotton fibres

5.6    Polyolefins

5.7    Polyamide

Chapter 6   By Application

6.1    Key application trends

6.2    Firemen suits

6.3    Industrial Protective Clothing

6.4    Space suits

6.5    Healthcare & Laboratories

6.6    Arc Flash Suits

6.7    Others

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • 5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar

    Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind. For companies, a lot of the time, larger is preferable; smaller businesses can take advantage of cost-savings that larger organizations have, while bigger enti

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • Oil Prices and Energy Stocks Are Headed in Different Directions. What Gives?

    The divergence has surprised some on Wall Street, as sputtering crude prices threaten to undermine producers’ profits.

  • 2 Rare Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks are down more than 60% from their highs, and both are now trading at attractive valuations.

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks

    As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases? Take a look at five well-established REITs from diversified subsectors that have high-quality, long-term total returns (appreciation plus nonreinvested dividend

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.