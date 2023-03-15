U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.74
    -70.55 (-1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,494.85
    -660.55 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,294.20
    -133.95 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.16
    -45.73 (-2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.61
    -4.72 (-6.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +22.10 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0200 (-1.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4180
    -0.2200 (-6.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0132 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5770
    -1.6580 (-1.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,357.19
    -1,683.74 (-6.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.99
    -15.24 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.35
    -257.76 (-3.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Industrial Pumps Market to be Worth $92.98 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial pumps market size is expected to reach USD 92.98 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the increasing investments in the exploration and production activities by oil & gas companies, coupled with the rising product adoption in the oil & gas industry across the globe.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • By product, centrifugal pumps held the largest revenue share of over 67.3% in 2022 owing to their increased applications in water supply, sewage disposal, food and beverage manufacturing, chemical, and oil & gas industries.

  • The water and wastewater application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 on account of the increased demand for water treatment to address the global water crisis.

  • The market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of the food and beverage industries, which is attributed to the increasing population in the country.

  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to the region's increased investment in industrialization.

  • The construction application segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2022, as a result of the increased infrastructure investment to support the growing demand for these products on account of the growth in the population.

Read 152-page market research report, "Industrial Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump), By Application (Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Construction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Industrial Pumps Market Growth & Trends

The oil & gas sector is one of the most predominant markets in the world. In oil-producing regions like the Middle East, the product demand is driven by ongoing drilling activity. In addition, the rising hydraulic fracturing in the oil & gas industry is driving the demand for process equipment in the U.S., thereby driving the industry over the forecast period.

The pandemic impacted the demand for this product negatively as the lockdown restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus across the globe resulted in the closure of industrial pump manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, the travel restrictions caused severe supply chain disruption, making it difficult for manufacturers to obtain raw materials for production.

The growing demand for water supply on account of the increasing population is augmenting the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities across the world. Furthermore, the increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants, coupled with the rising adoption of pumps in these plants, are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and new product launch amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are expected to drive the industry. For instance, with the launch of the DDP096, a 92cc/rev medium-duty radial piston pump that offers digital operational capabilities in the industries, Danfoss unveiled a new series of digital displacement hydraulic pumps in January 2021.

Major oil & gas refiners are anticipated to upgrade their existing infrastructure to produce low-sulfur fuels on account of the IMO 2020 standard that is effective from January 1, 2020. The demand for this product is expected to witness significant growth owing to ongoing and projected refinery upgrades across the globe.

Industrial Pumps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial pumps market based on product, application, and region:

Industrial Pumps Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Centrifugal Pump

  • Positive Displacement Pump

  • Others

Industrial Pumps Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Oil & Gas

  • Chemicals

  • Construction

  • Power Generation

  • Water & Wastewater

  • Others

Industrial Pumps Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Industrial Pumps Market

  • Grundfos Holding A/S

  • Xylem

  • Ingersoll-Rand

  • Flowserve Corporation

  • SPZ Flow

  • KSB SE &Co. KGaA

  • Sulzer Ltd.

  • Pentair

  • Iwaki Co. Ltd.

  • ITT, INC.

  • Schlumberger Limited

  • EBARA International Corporation

  • The Weir Group PLC

  • Vaughan Company

  • HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Fuel Transfer Pumps Market - The global fuel transfer pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for high-pressure fueling system for heavy machineries, such as trucks, construction equipment, and plant equipment is expected to drive the market growth for fuel transfer pumps over the forecast period.

  • Pump Market - The global pumps market size is expected to reach USD 119.39 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing investments in the exploration and production activities by the oil & gas companies across the globe are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

  • Pressure Pumping Market - The global pressure pumping market size is expected to reach USD 75.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rising exploration & production (E&P) in unconventional oil & gas reserves including shale basins is estimated to spur the growth of the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Drilling & Extraction Equipment Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-pumps-market-to-be-worth-92-98-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301773079.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news today: Stocks plummet, yields fall amid Credit Suisse turmoil

    U.S. stock were sharply lower Wednesday morning as two economic prints showed a slowdown in February, coupled with fresh turmoil at Credit Suisse (CS) that weighed on sentiment.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Jack Welch's GE legacy ended last week: R.I.P.

    Jack Welch, the legendary long-time chief executive of General Electric, died on Mar. 1, 2020, almost two decades after he left the company. His corporate legacy died at GE’s recent Investor Day event: Mar. 9, 2023.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $35.47, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day.

  • BA Stock Skids Despite $37 Billion Boeing Deal For Saudi Airlines

    The Boeing-Saudi aircraft deal is one of the largest in the planemaker's history. BA stock fell early Wednesday after a three-day rally.

  • Rivian Stock Is Really Just About Free. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • BlackRock’s Larry Fink warns of ‘slow rolling crisis’ as Fed’s inflation fight drags on for years

    BlackRock Inc. co-founder and CEO Larry Fink warned his firm's investors that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate hikes were the "first domino to fall" in what could be a "slow-rolling crisis" similar to other "spectacular financial flameouts" of the past.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Credit Suisse Does Not Want to Talk About Government Bailout

    Axel Lehman, Chairman of Switzerland's second largest bank, says government bailout is "not a topic."

  • Why Ray Dalio says SVB collapse is a ‘canary in the coal mine’

    Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio says the Silicon Valley Bank collapse signals more turbulence ahead for the venture-capital industry and beyond.

  • Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is buying Mint Mobile, the budget wireless provider part owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, for as much as $1.35 billion in an effort to bolster its prepaid phone business and reach more lower-income customers.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s C

  • 4 Stocks Affected by Bank Failures That Wall Street Says to Buy

    Bill Holdings has said it held about $670 million at Silicon Valley Bank, but said its existing cash was sufficient to meet its working capital and other requirements.

  • Credit Suisse stock slump triggers close monitoring by regulators

    Credit Suisse shares slumped by as much as 30% on Wednesday after its largest shareholder said it could not provide further support, prompting the Swiss bank's CEO to make new assurances on its financial strength. Saudi National Bank (SNB), which holds 9.88% of Credit Suisse, said it would not buy more shares on regulatory grounds. Shares in Credit Suisse, which is battling to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients, were down about 17% in early afternoon trading, after shedding as much as 30% to a new record low.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Instant View: Banking stocks tank again as Credit Suisse woes rock markets

    Global banking shares took a fresh beating on Wednesday as Credit Suisse shares slid to a new record low as its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance. Efforts by regulators and financial executives to ease contagion fears sparked by last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had bought some brief stability to markets, but turmoil once more appeared to be taking over. Saudi National Bank cannot give more money to Credit Suisse as it cannot go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue, SNB's chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Reuters.