U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.23
    -10.82 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,882.03
    -163.06 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.63
    -38.44 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.97
    -6.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.33
    +1.38 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -13.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.34 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0130 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8100
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,842.01
    +27.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.08
    -13.05 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the industrial refrigeration equipment market are Johnson Controls Inc, Emerson Electric Co, United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Lennox International Inc, Danfoss A/S, GEA Group AG, EVAPCO Inc, BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH, and Mayekawa Mfg.

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282472/?utm_source=GNW
Co.

Ltd.

The global industrial refrigeration equipment market will grow from $35.58 billion in 2022 to $37.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The industrial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow to $42.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The industrial refrigeration equipment market consists of sales of chillers, refrigeration compressors, condensers, cooling towers, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The industrial refrigeration equipment refers to the cold storage equipment that is designed to contain and use refrigerant gas to establish or maintain colder than ambient temperatures in a confined space, used in commercial settings.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial refrigeration equipment market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the industrial refrigeration equipment.

The regions covered in the industrial refrigeration equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main equipment types of industrial refrigeration equipment are condenser, compressor, evaporator, and controls.A condenser refers to a piece of industrial equipment that will act as a heat exchanger to convert a vapor to a liquid.

The refrigerant types are ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrofluorocarbon. The various end-user industries included are food and beverage, refrigerated warehouse, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, refrigerated transportation, and other end-user industries.

The growth of the food and beverage processing industry especially in developing countries is expected to drive the industrial refrigeration equipment market.Globally, food and beverage processing is considered to be one of the largest industries.

On average, 90% of the produced food is processed in developed countries such as the USA.High demand for processed and convenience meat products was witnessed in the last decade due to the changing and busy lifestyles of consumers.

For the last five years, ranked fifth in the world in terms of production, consumption, and exports, India’s food-processing sector is growing by 8% annually.For instance, by 2024, according to a joint study by ASSOCHAM India and Grant Thornton UK, India’s food processing sector is estimated to have the potential to attract $33 billion in investments and the total food production in India is estimated to double by 2024.

To keep processed food products fresh and healthy, industrial refrigeration systems are required and the increasing consumption of processed foods is propelling the demand for industrial refrigeration systems and further supporting the market growth.

Strict regulations imposed on the use of global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants due to global concerns are expected to restrain the growth of the refrigeration equipment market.Major greenhouse gases that are responsible for environmental concerns such as global warming are chlorofluorocarbon and hydrochlorofluorocarbons.

Stringent regulations are being imposed by developing countries to overcome global environmental concerns.For instance, by 2030, according to the Montreal Protocol, full consumption phase-out of refrigerants with higher GWP to promote environmental health, is aimed at non-Article 5 countries.

The Montreal Protocol has set limits for the HCFC consumption (or cap) at 0.5% cap in 2020 and a full consumption phase-out in 2030. According to the EU F-Gases Regulation, from January 2020, the use of fluorinated greenhouse gases for servicing and maintaining refrigeration equipment with a charge size of 40 tons of CO2 equivalent [CO2e] or more, which are with a global warming potential of 2,500 or more shall be prohibited. Under this, the permission for use of virgin HFCs with a GWP >2,500 for topping up and/or maintaining existing systems onboard EU-flagged ships is prohibited. Thus, strict regulations imposed on the use of GWP refrigerants due to global concerns are acting as a restraint on market growth.

The trend of adoption of environment-friendly refrigerants is increasing within the industrial refrigeration equipment market, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.A major contribution towards environmental concerns such as ozone layer depletion and global warming are contributed by refrigerants as they absorb infrared radiation and retain it in the atmosphere.

The environment-friendly refrigerants do not deplete the ozone layer in the atmosphere, do not contribute to global warming, and have a low Global Warming Potential (GWP).Halogen-based refrigerants face stringent regulations by governments of several countries and this is strengthening the use of environment-friendly refrigerants.

For instance, in May 2021, MIRAI INTEX, an Czechia-based engineering company that manufacture ultra-low temperature refrigerators for the pharmaceutical industry launched MIRAI Cold 80 T, which is an eco-friendly ultra-low temperature refrigeration system.MIRAI Cold 80 T uses only air as a refrigerant and does not use oil for lubrication, making it the most environmentally friendly Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) refrigeration solution.

Therefore, the adoption of natural refrigerant-based equipment owing to stringent regulatory policies is another factor driving the industrial refrigeration system market growth.

In 2020, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., a US-based global provider of industrial products such as compressors, blowers, and vacuum pumps, merged with Ingersoll Rand Industrial segment for an undisclosed amount. The newly combined company, named Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to be placed as one of the major global players in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies. Ingersoll Rand will produce mission-critical flow creation systems that include air compressors, pumps, blowers, Club Car brand of electric vehicles, and systems for fluid management, loading, and material handling. Ingersoll Rand is a US-based innovative company that provides mission-critical industrial, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical products and services.

The countries covered in the industrial refrigeration equipment are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The industrial refrigeration equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial refrigeration equipment market statistics, including industrial refrigeration equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an industrial refrigeration equipment market share, detailed industrial refrigeration equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial refrigeration equipment industry. This industrial refrigeration equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282472/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Rio Battles High-Bidding Carmakers in Hunt for Lithium Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, one of the world’s most profitable companies, faces a tough battle to grow its lithium business, with some of the biggest carmakers prepared to pay a price it won’t match.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors o

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Hyundai Reveals New EV Price, Rolls Out Its First US-Made Cars

    The competition for electric vehicle production in the U.S. is growing as EV makers open more assembly plants and produce and sell more EVs. Tesla is by far the leading producer of electric vehicles having set a record with 1.37 million EVs produced in 2022. The EV manufacturer's assembly plants in Austin, Texas, and Fremont, Calif., have the combined production capacity of 900,000.

  • Domino's Pizza posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • Brazil Suspends Beef Exports to China After Mad Cow Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil, the world’s biggest beef exporter, is halting exports of the red meat to China starting Thursday after confirming a case of the animal illness known as mad cow disease. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Plane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomePutin Has Decided to

  • German energy boss warns: Don't let guard down on gas supply

    The temperature outside Klaus Mueller's office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. Too much could go wrong — especially if consumers and companies grow weary of the conservation habits they learned during a winter fraught with fear of rolling blackouts and rationing, Mueller, head of the Federal Network Agency, said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. Other risks, such as a pipeline accident or a sudden cold snap, could set back plans to keep natural gas storage as full as possible as Europe learns to live without the cheap Russian gas that fueled its economy for decades.

  • CSX scraps plans for new rail yard in North Carolina

    The move comes as a blow not only to Lee County, but the southern edge of the Triangle, which has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years.

  • Alibaba Survived a Tech Crackdown. Now It Must Fend Off Rivals.

    While the company is still the clear e-commerce market leader in China, an old bugbear—the competition—is nipping at its heels.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Rio Tinto Slashes Dividend as Weak China Demand Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group reported lower-than-expected profits and slashed its dividend on weak demand for iron ore, aluminum and copper from a lockdown-hit China. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Wee

  • 4 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch in the Promising Industry

    The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry stocks Deere (DE), AGCO, Lindsay (LNN) and Titan International (TWI) are set to gain from improving farm income, commodity prices and investment in technology.

  • Defense And Aerospace Stocks To Watch And Industry News

    Track the latest news and stocks to watch in the defense and aerospace industry, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

  • Domino's sales sour as delivery fees deter consumers; shares slump

    (Reuters) -Domino's Pizza Inc missed quarterly sales estimates on Thursday as inflation-hit customers, put off by higher delivery fees, cut back on online orders of pizzas and chicken wings, sending the company's shares down 11%. This squeezed Domino's, which brings in 60% of its sales through its delivery business, even as it tried to lure customers with limited-time discounts on its pizzas. "We expect the economy to be a headwind for our delivery business in 2023 ... Every day, delivery customers will be deciding where to spend their hard-earned dollars," Chief Executive Russell Weiner said on a post-earnings call.