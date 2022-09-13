U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.51 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -28.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0153 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0188 (-1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5640
    +1.7640 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,224.34
    -2,099.53 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Industrial Robot Market Rising Demands by Technology Advancements, AI Interfaces and Business Opportunities till 2029

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

Increasing automation in electronics industry is projected to drive the growth of industrial robot market

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Industrial Robot Market.

The global industrial robot’s market size is estimated to be valued at USD 47.54 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 108.48 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 9.6%.

Industrial robots are classified based on their physical characteristics (range, weight, etc.), human interaction, mobility, and degree of autonomy. Stand-alone industrial robots The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) estimates that around 2.1 million stand-alone industrial robots were installed worldwide in 2017, with 381,000 shipped.

Automobiles, OEMs and a growing number of automotive suppliers are the largest sector with 126,000 vehicles, followed by the electrical and electronics industry with 121,000 vehicles. — China is her largest regional market with 138,000 units. The top 5 countries (China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and USA) account for her over 70% of the market.

Get Sample with Latest Trends and Future Advancements at: (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):   

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4138/industrial-robots-market/#request-a-sample  

Industry News:

ABB

In October 2020, ABB announced the acquisition of Codian Robotics (Netherlands), a leading provider of delta robots used primarily for high-precision pick and place applications. Codian Robotics offering includes a hygienic design line, ideal for hygiene-sensitive industries including food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. With the acquisition, ABB is expected to increase its delta robot offerings.

 KUKA

In September 2020, KUKA(Germany) announced its new SCARA robots under the KR SCARA line-up that excel in applications like in small parts assembly, materials handling and inspection tasks with a payload of 6 kg. The robots will be mainly offered to cost sensitive markets.

COVID-19 impact is boosting the demand of industrial robots treatment market.

Several incentives are being offered by governments in key nations such as India, China, Japan, France, Indonesia, and Singapore to help their industrial sectors cope better with the issues that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed. As a result, industries are better prepared to invest in the financial resources needed to integrate robots into the industrial setup. The demand for collaborative robots is expected to rise across all industries, accelerating automation adoption. These robots are aimed at both small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and major corporations. These robots are being employed for both new and established applications because to their versatility, resulting in widespread adoption.

Regional outlook- The Asia Pacific countries are expected to present good opportunities for market players to market industrial robots’ products in these regions.

In the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to become the global market’s main player. This can be attributed to increased automation, particularly in Japan, China, and India. Furthermore, as the population and disposable income of individuals rise, so does the demand for consumer goods and other items, resulting in increased production capacity and a larger market. Similarly, there is a growing need for bespoke autos and machines, which necessitates high precision and production capacity. The use of robotics in industrial applications is increasing in order to keep up with demand.

Product Portfolio: The Company has a product portfolio of Industrial Robots Market that includes:

Industrial Robots Market: Growing competition among key players, increasing horizontal and vertical expansion is further expected to fuel the growth of Industrial robots Market.

Key players operating the global Industrial Robots market includes ABB, Yaskawa, Fanuc, Kuka, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Seiko Epson and Dürr.

Industrial Robots Market Scope: Discount on report

Industrial Robots Market

Report Coverage of Industrial Robots Market

Details

Base Year:

2021

Forecast Period:

2022-2029

Historical Data:

2017 to 2020

Market Size in 2020: 9.6%

US$ 47.54 Billion

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR:

9.6%

Market Size in 2029:

US$ 108.48 Billion

Key Market Segments:

By Type

  • Traditional Industrial Robots

  • Articulated Robots

  • Scara Robots

  • Parallel/Delta Robots

  • Cartesian/Linear/Gantry Robots

By Component

  • Robotic Arms

  • Robot Accessories

  • End Effectors

  • Controllers

  • Drive Units

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4138/industrial-robots-market/

Intended Audience:

  • Industrial Robots Market companies

  • Industrial Robots Market providers

  • System integrators and third-party vendors

  • Government bodies

  • Technology investors

  • Research institutes and organizations

  • Market research and consulting firms

  • End-users/enterprise-users

  • Managed service providers

  • Value-added resellers

Explore Trending Automotive Industry Research Reports:

Recreational Boat Market

The global Recreational Boat Market will witness a CAGR of 6.4% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 27.26 Billion by 2029 from USD 15.60 Billion in 2020.

Recreational Boat Market by Type (Sailboats, PWC, Inflatables), Size (<30 Feet,>50 Feet), Engine Placement (Outboards, Inboards), Engine (ICE, Electric), Material (Aluminum, Fiberglass), Activity Type (Cruising watersports, Fishing), Power Source (Engine Powered, Sail Powered, Human Powered), Distribution Channel (Dealer Network, Boat Shows, Online Sales), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

FRP Grating Market

The global FRP grating market is expected to grow at a 9.89% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 578.9 million by 2029 from USD 247.7 million in 2020.

FRP Grating Market by Type (Molded, Pultruded) Application (Stair treads, Walkways, Platforms) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

    When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower -- and what could be found was decidedly positive. This suggests that investors were hyperfocused on the macroeconomic data and what it means for the future.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • Nasdaq and S&P have worst day since June, Dow wipes out gains from last four sessions

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre looks at how markets closed on Tuesday, with a major sell-off bringing stocks down.

  • The stock market’s worst day since June 2020 shows ‘the Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

    Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance knows what Tuesday's inflation print means for the Fed: “Not only are they going to end up causing a recession, but it is going to be a bad one."

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Shares of semiconductor favorites Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) plunged Tuesday following the August consumer price index (CPI) release, down 7.6%, 5%, and 6%, respectively, as of 1:11 p.m. ET. The synchronous decline wasn't hard to figure out -- this morning's CPI report came in higher than expected. Since so much this year has been about inflation, and the Federal Reserve's response to that inflation, it's no surprise to see these tech stocks down big today.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Dive On Call For Biggest Fed Rate Hike In 40 Years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

    The stock market sold off Tuesday as a hot inflation report spurred calls for the biggest Fed rate hike since the early 1980s. Apple, Tesla, Nvidia skidded.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were shaking off market woes today and up 14.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Notable was the fact that the Nasdaq Composite Index was tanking 3.9% on a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation this morning. Specifically, tiny Aehr Test Systems said the purchase order was from a new customer, "to be used for qualification of Aehr's wafer-level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets."

  • Dow erases past four sessions of gains, sectors report losses across the board

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Tuesday's market and sector losses in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Year to date, Unity is down 74%. This raises the likelihood of further interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the near term. Higher interest rates are bad for stocks that trade at high valuations since it means a lower present value for future profits when estimating the long-term value of a business.

  • Trevor Milton founded buzzy EV company Nikola and positioned himself as the next Elon Musk—then his $34 billion house of cards came crashing down

    Brought down by Hindenburg Research, Milton is widely seen as the biggest con man the markets have seen since Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos.

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood calls Fed hikes a mistake and preps for deflation

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest cautioned that the Federal Reserve is making a mistake with its widely-expected interest rate hikes to bring down high inflation and said she is more concerned about deflation. The benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 2% and Treasury yields surged Tuesday after data showed consumer prices did not ease as anticipated in August and price pressures appeared to broaden. Markets are now anticipating a 100% probability the Fed raises benchmark interest rates at least 75 basis points at its meeting that concludes Sept. 21.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks log worst day since 2020 as CPI triggers meltdown

    U.S. stocks nosedived Tuesday after a surprising inflation report showed prices rose more than expected last month.