Industrial Robot Sensors Market to grow by USD 1.50 Bn from 2021 to 2025| Miniaturization of Sensors to Boost Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial robot sensors market size is set to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2025, as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industrial robot sensors market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Robot Sensors Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To uncover more information on the industrial robot sensors market, Check our our Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATI Industrial Automation, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., OnRobot AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. are some of the major market participants. The miniaturization of sensors, technological improvements in vision systems, and the emergence of IIoT will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the challenges in delivering high quality at low cost will hamper the market growth.

Industrial Robot Sensors 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial robot sensors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial robot sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial robot sensors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial robot sensors market vendors

Industrial Robot Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.76

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 70%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, US, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ATI Industrial Automation, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., OnRobot AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download the Industrial Robot Sensors Market Sample report to get more insights about the growth opportunities.

