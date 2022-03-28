U.S. markets close in 5 hours

Industrial Robotic Motors Market size worth $ 2340 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 13.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The growing demand in many industries to eliminate potentially risky human tasks, reduce operating costs, and make products at a rapid pace is expected to boost sales in this Industrial Robotic Motors Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Industrial Robotic Motors Market" By Motor Type (DC Motor, AC Motor, Stepper Motor), By Robot Type (SCARA Robot, Delta Robot, Cartesian/Gantry Robot), By Industry (Automobile, Agriculture, Food And Beverages), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Industrial Robotic Motors Market size was valued at USD 860 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2340 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.37% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=221351

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Robotic Motors Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Industrial Robotic Motors Market Overview

The growing demand in many industries to eliminate potentially risky human tasks, reduce operating costs, and make products at a rapid pace is expected to boost sales in this market. Robotic automation is expected to boost production and cost competitiveness in a wide range of industries, including consumer electronics, electrical equipment, machinery, and automobiles. It also helps in the reduction of labor expenses, the reduction of floor space requirements, and the increased speed of production.

Furthermore, in the next years, the ability of robot wheel motors to carry large weights more efficiently than humans, especially in the automobile industry, is expected to fuel the market. In the near future, better work environments and enhanced production processes are expected to boost demand for robot gear motors. The market is also expected to be boosted by the growing number of planned and existing manufacturing projects in both developed and developing countries to enhance industrial operations.

The demand for robot arm motors is expected to rise as a result of various players' involvement in similar acquisitions. Many major corporations are also exploring merger and acquisition strategies to either co-develop new items or acquire access to the other's product line. Automation Anywhere, for example, bought FortressIQ, a mining and process discovery company, in January 2022. With this acquisition, the former will be able to expand its AI-powered Automation 360 platform, which includes process optimization, intelligence, and discovery that can scale to any system in any vertical. However, the initial high cost is followed by installation and initial training, which adds to the cost. Furthermore, add-on peripherals such as teach pendants, controllers, end-of-arm tooling (EOAT), and other recurring costs drive up the cost of robotic motor deployment considerably. During the forecast period, this is expected to be a restrain for the Industrial Robotic Motors Market.

Key Developments

  • In January 2022: Fanuc America, a leading manufacturer of automation products and services based in Japan, launched the M-1000iA robot. It's made to handle heavy items such as construction materials and automobile components. The firm wants to meet the needs of clients that produce particularly large parts and need more workspace flexibility.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Omron Adept Technologies, Toshiba Machines, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group, Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and OTC Daihen.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Industrial Robotic Motors Market On the basis of Motor Type, Robot Type, Industry, and Geography.

  • Industrial Robotic Motors Market, By Motor Type

  • Industrial Robotic Motors Market, By Robot Type

  • Industrial Robotic Motors Market, By Industry

  • Industrial Robotic Motors Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Warehouse Robotics Market By Product (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots), By Payload Capacity (Below 10 kg, 11 kg to 80 kg), By Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System), By Application (E-commerce, Automotive), By Function (Transportation, Packaging), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Humanoid Robot Market By Motion Type (Wheel Drive and Biped), By Component (Software and Hardware), By Application (Research & Space Exploration, Public Relations, Search and Rescue), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Robot End Effector Market By Type (Welding Guns, Grippers, Suction Cups), By Application (Handling, Welding, Assembly), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market By Type (Goods-to-Person Picking Robots, Self-Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory of Robots), By Battery Type (Lead, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-based), By Application (Telematics, Navigation, and Infotainment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

6 Major Types Of Industrial Robots engineered to offer limitless possibilities

Visualize Industrial Robotic Motors Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

