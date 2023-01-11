Industrial robotics services market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial robotics services market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,429.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 41% of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Robotics Services Market 2023-2027

Global industrial robotics services market - Five forces

The global industrial robotics services market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global industrial robotics services market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global industrial robotics services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (material handling, welding and soldering, assembly line, and others) and end-user (healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverages, and others).

The material handling segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. A majority of the demand for material handling comes from the automotive industry. The chemical industry also witnesses significant demand for material handling. In addition, the trend of miniaturization in the electrical and semiconductor industry requires high performance and quality and a reduction of processing time. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global industrial robotics services market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial robotics services market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for industrial robotics services is high in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. APAC is an important base for foreign manufacturers and system integrators and plays a key role in providing system solutions using robots manufactured in Europe and Japan. The automotive, F&B, metals, textiles, chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries are growing in the region. These factors will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Global industrial robotics services market – Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The surge in demand for industrial robots is the key factor driving global industrial robotics services growth.

Manufacturers are automating manual processes by adopting industrial robots, which can improve various applications such as welding and soldering, painting, assembly and disassembly, and cutting and grinding.

Many vendors are developing custom bots to meet the demand and gain a competitive edge.

Thus, an increase in the demand for application-specific industrial robots will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological innovations in industrial robotics services are a key trend in the global industrial robotics services market.

System integrators are using technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and software platforms to innovate service offerings.

In addition, vendors are taking steps to improve industrial robot cell reconfiguration.

Thus, technological innovations in the field of industrial robotic services will support the growth of the market during the forecast period

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high costs of the initial investment in a desalination plant are challenging the global industrial robotics services growth.

The integration of robot systems includes contracts, legal regulations, tenders, and assessments before deployment.

Operators and employees need to be trained for the smooth integration of these systems.

However, the costs associated with on-site training events are high, which increases the potential total cost to end-users.

These factors will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this industrial robotics services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial robotics services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial robotics services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial robotics services market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial robotics services market vendors

Industrial Robotics Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 188 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,429.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, DAIHEN Corp., Denso Corp., Durr AG, FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Staubli International AG, Teradyne Inc., Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial robotics services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Material handling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Healthcare and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

12.5 DAIHEN Corp.

12.6 Denso Corp.

12.7 Durr AG

12.8 FANUC Corp.

12.9 General Electric Co.

12.10 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

12.11 Jenoptik AG

12.12 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.13 MIDEA Group

12.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.15 NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

12.16 Seiko Epson Corp.

12.17 Yaskawa Electric Corp

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

