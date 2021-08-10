U.S. markets closed

Industrial Robotics Services Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights Update|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Robotics Services Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Attractive Opportunities with Industrial Robotics Services Market by Application, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Robotics Services Market by Application, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025.

Technavio has monitored the Industrial Robotics Services Market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 6.79 billion during 2021-2025 and register a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The industrial robotics services market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Material Handling, Welding and soldering, Assembly line, and Others), Service (Engineering and consulting, Installation and commissioning, Robot programming, maintenance and repair, and Training), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The industrial robotics services market share growth by the material handling segment has been significant.

For more information, Download FREE Sample Report

Data coverage:

  • Market Volume and Value

  • Key Countries and its Market Value

  • Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Five Force Analysis

  • Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

  • Key Market Players- Segments and Offerings

Reasons to buy this report:

  • Leverage latest data insights.

  • Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

  • Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

  • Identify potential threats to the market growth.

  • Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Related Report on Industrials Include

Digital Isolator Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Building Automation and Control Systems Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the industrial robotics services market report:

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the industrial robotics services market and had decided to increase their market share in the ground delivery services which has the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary
Overview of the Current Market and Prospects

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis
Finding the Impact of Five Aspects on the Industry

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation
Understanding the Segmentation of Market and Forecast Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Material handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Engineering and consulting

  • Installation and commissioning

  • Robot programming

  • Maintenance and repair

  • Training

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Customer landscape
A Quick Outline of Market Performance

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis
The Largest Vendors on the Market and their Profiles

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • DENSO Corp.

  • FANUC Corp.

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Midea Group Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • The Lincoln Electric Co.

  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Websitehttps://www.technavio.com
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-robotics-services-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-robotics-services-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights-updatetechnavio-301352256.html

SOURCE Technavio

