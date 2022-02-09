U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.82
    +54.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,789.35
    +326.57 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,384.95
    +190.50 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.04
    +32.66 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.23
    +0.87 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9400
    -0.0140 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4550
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,899.25
    +519.71 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.08
    +21.37 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.16
    +85.09 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Industrial Robotics Services Market: By Application, Service, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Robotics Services Market Share is expected to increase by USD 6.79 billion from 2020 to 2025 at an accelerated CAGR of almost 7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Technological innovations in industrial robotics services are notably supporting the industrial robotics services market growth. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is high cost of services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Robotics Services Market by Application, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Robotics Services Market by Application, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The industrial robotics services market share growth by the material handling segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency. This report also provides thorough industrial robotics services market segment analysis that will help you gauge the existing competition, demographics, lucrative target customer groups, solutions to improve sales and services, and other crucial market intelligence data.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Material handling, Welding and soldering, Assembly line, and Others), Service (Engineering and consulting, Installation and commissioning, Robot programming, maintenance and repair, and Training), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

  • Key Companies- ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. among others.

  • Driver- Technological innovations in industrial robotics services to drive the market.

  • Challenge- High cost of services to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Industrial Robotics Services

Learn More about Key Regions of Industrial Robotics Services Market-

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for industrial robotics services market in APAC.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth in APAC is the surge in demand for industrial robots.

For more insights on the market share of various regions Request for a FREE sample now!

Vendor Insights-

The industrial robotics services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • ABB Ltd.- The company offers industrial robotics services such as IRB 1100, CRB 1100 SWIFTI, IRB 6660RX, and others.

  • DENSO Corp.- The company offers industrial robotics services such as VP-5243/6242, VS-050/060, VLA-4025, and others.

  • FANUC Corp.- The company offers industrial robotics services such as ROBODRILL-QSSR, ROBODRILL DDRiB / DDR-TiB, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 3.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Consumer Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The consumer robotics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.19%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Industrial Robotics Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 6.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-robotics-services-market-by-application-service-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025-301477481.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks.

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Today Is the Day Facebook Stock May Finally Stop Falling

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms may finally be bouncing off rock bottom following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Why Is Clorox Stock at Its 52-Week Low While Procter & Gamble Stock Is Near Its 52-Week High?

    On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETE MERGER TRANSACTION

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction (the "Merger").

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but Teva stock popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.

  • CVS Health Earnings Beat But Guidance Is Tepid; CVS Stock Slips

    CVS earnings topped estimates, though guidance implies an EPS dip in 2022. CVS stock slipped early Wednesday.

  • GPU Price Normalization Will be the Catalyst for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

    After months of sinking, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRSR) is finally catching a break, but it is yet to reverse the bearish trend. However, earnings beat paired with the improving balance sheet at an attractive valuation might be just the winning combination the company needs.

  • Teva stock falls after revenue falls below expectations, full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shed 1.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Israel-based generic drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed, as COVID-19 continued to impact patient behavior and prescribing patterns. Teva swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 14 cents a share, from net income of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents top

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Canopy Growth Stock Is Slipping After Earnings. Revenue Beat Forecasts.

    Canopy growth's sports hydration business BioSteel and Storz & Bickel, its medical vaporizer arm, generated record quarterly revenue.

  • 2 Green Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Its value has dropped substantially in recent months. Could the biotech's fortunes change this year?

  • Want 140% to 225% Gains? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Ark Invest currently has a price target of $3,000 on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), implying 225% upside by 2025. Given the potential gains, is it time to add these growth stocks to your portfolio?

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?