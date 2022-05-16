U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Industrial Rubber Market size worth $ 46.66 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.51% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The rising usage of rubber in a variety of applications in agriculture and construction machinery, and automobile industry, a growing population, and increased urbanization are some of the major drivers to boost the Industrial Rubber Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Industrial Rubber Market" By Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber), By Application (Automotive, Building And Construction), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Industrial Rubber Market size was valued at USD 31.40 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 46.66 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=26159

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Rubber Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Industrial Rubber Market Overview

Some of the reasons that are predicted to have an impact on the growth of the market are the volatility of oil prices, and environmental and health concerns related to the usage of industrial rubbers, among others. Rubber products play a significant role in various other industries such as engineering, construction, manufacturing, packaging, and others. When rubber is combined with different chemicals and polymers it becomes sturdier and can be useful for products like respirators, pacemakers, and surgical supplies. Therefore, the Development of unique products is likely to provide a significant amount of growth possibilities in the marketplace. The surge in the use of rubber in industrial and textile goods will eventually act as a driving factor and will result in the growth of the market.

Apart from Rubber, various alternative options are also available in the market with better performance. These alternatives can be plastics, or polymers such as PET, ABS, and PP, these have better elasticity, durability, and rigidity making them better or superior options available. Hence, the availability of alternative options is likely to restrain the expansion of the Rubber market.

Key Developments

  • In March 2022, Primasil Silicones Ltd. has been acquired by Minnesota Rubber and Plastics to expand the manufacturing unit in Europe.

  • In May 2018, Bridgestone HosePower Announced the Acquisition of New Jersey-based Industrial Rubber Company to increase product offerings and expand the portfolio of value-added services.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Lanxess, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Industrial Rubber & Gasket Inc, Kumho Petrochemical, Bridgestone Corp, The TSRC Corporation and JSR Corporation. Other notable players include Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd, Zeon Corporation, and Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd, Bridgestone Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Lg Chem Ltd, Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A, Celanese Corporation, United Rubber Industries India Private Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Industrial Rubber Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Industrial Rubber Market, By Type

  • Industrial Rubber Market, By Application

  • Industrial Rubber Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market By Grade (Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade), By Application (Medical, Electronics, Consumer Goods), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Elastomeric Foam Market By Type (NBR/PVC, EPDM, Natural Rubber), By Function (Thermal Insulation, Acoustic Insulation), By End-Use Industry (HVAC, Automotive & Transportation), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Non-Tyre Rubber Market By Product (Rubber Gloves, Rubber Hoses, Medical Equipment and Devices), By Rubber Type (Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Rubber), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Printing, Agriculture & Forestry), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Market By Product (0.2mm Powder Product, 0.2-0.5 Powder Product, 0.5 Powder Product), By Application (Automotive, Electric, Construction Material), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading Automotive Tire Manufacturers serving maximum mileage, performance and comfort

Visualize Industrial Rubber Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-rubber-market-size-worth--46-66-billion-globally-by-2030-at-4-51-cagr-verified-market-research-301547828.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

