Industrial safety gloves market to grow by USD 3.1 Bn, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial safety gloves market size is set to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. The increasing product innovations is driving the industrial safety gloves market growth. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Safety Gloves Market 2022-2026

Industrial Safety Gloves Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

natural rubber gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026

vinyl gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026

nitrile gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026

neoprene gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026

others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial Safety Gloves Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial safety gloves market in APAC. Increasing product innovations will facilitate the industrial safety gloves market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Market Driver and Trend

The increasing product innovations are one of the key factors driving the global industrial safety gloves market growth. The growing demand for green products will lead to innovations in new manufacturing processes, which ensure that vendors are committed to using environment-friendly alternatives rather than petroleum-based plastics. In August 2021, Globus Group launched a range of sustainable safety gloves, which is a part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability. Thus, continuous product innovations by existing players in the global industrial safety gloves market drive market growth and will continue to boost sales of products during the forecast period.



The increase in manufacturing capacity will fuel the global industrial safety gloves market growth. Vendors operating in the market have been significantly expanding their manufacturing capacity for industrial safety gloves to cater to the demand from various end-users. The growing industrial operations across various parts of the globe have been leading to high demand for industrial safety gloves.

Major Five Industrial Safety Gloves Companies:

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Atlas Protective Products

Delta Plus Group

Globus Shetland Ltd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Hase Safety Gloves GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Industrial Safety Products Pvt. Ltd.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Midas Safety Inc.

Radians Inc.

Riverstone Holdings Ltd.

Scapa Group Plc

Semperit AG Holding

Showa International BV

The Glove Co.

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG

V.J. Enterprises

Industrial Safety Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Atlas Protective Products, Delta Plus Group, Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hase Safety Gloves GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Industrial Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Midas Safety Inc., Radians Inc., Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Scapa Group Plc, Semperit AG Holding, Showa International BV, The Glove Co., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and V.J. Enterprises Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Vinyl gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Nitrile gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Neoprene gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Ansell Ltd.

10.5 Globus Shetland Ltd.

10.6 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

10.9 Radians Inc.

10.10 Semperit AG Holding

10.11 Showa International BV

10.12 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

