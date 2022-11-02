Industrial safety gloves market to grow by USD 3.1 Bn, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial safety gloves market size is set to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. The increasing product innovations is driving the industrial safety gloves market growth. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials may challenge market growth.
Industrial Safety Gloves Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
natural rubber gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026
vinyl gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026
nitrile gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026
neoprene gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026
others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Industrial Safety Gloves Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial safety gloves market in APAC. Increasing product innovations will facilitate the industrial safety gloves market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Market Driver and Trend
The increasing product innovations are one of the key factors driving the global industrial safety gloves market growth. The growing demand for green products will lead to innovations in new manufacturing processes, which ensure that vendors are committed to using environment-friendly alternatives rather than petroleum-based plastics. In August 2021, Globus Group launched a range of sustainable safety gloves, which is a part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability. Thus, continuous product innovations by existing players in the global industrial safety gloves market drive market growth and will continue to boost sales of products during the forecast period.
The increase in manufacturing capacity will fuel the global industrial safety gloves market growth. Vendors operating in the market have been significantly expanding their manufacturing capacity for industrial safety gloves to cater to the demand from various end-users. The growing industrial operations across various parts of the globe have been leading to high demand for industrial safety gloves.
Major Five Industrial Safety Gloves Companies:
3M Co.
Ansell Ltd.
Atlas Protective Products
Delta Plus Group
Globus Shetland Ltd.
Hartalega Holdings Berhad
Hase Safety Gloves GmbH
Honeywell International Inc.
Industrial Safety Products Pvt. Ltd.
Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
Midas Safety Inc.
Radians Inc.
Riverstone Holdings Ltd.
Scapa Group Plc
Semperit AG Holding
Showa International BV
The Glove Co.
Top Glove Corp. Bhd
UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG
V.J. Enterprises
Industrial Safety Gloves Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.1 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.76
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Atlas Protective Products, Delta Plus Group, Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hase Safety Gloves GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Industrial Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Midas Safety Inc., Radians Inc., Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Scapa Group Plc, Semperit AG Holding, Showa International BV, The Glove Co., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and V.J. Enterprises
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Material
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Material
5.3 Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Vinyl gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Nitrile gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Neoprene gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Material
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 Ansell Ltd.
10.5 Globus Shetland Ltd.
10.6 Hartalega Holdings Berhad
10.7 Honeywell International Inc.
10.8 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
10.9 Radians Inc.
10.10 Semperit AG Holding
10.11 Showa International BV
10.12 Top Glove Corp. Bhd
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
