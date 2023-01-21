Industrial Safety Gloves Market will surpass USD 10.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5% till 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Industrial Safety Gloves Market Size by Material (Nitrile, Polyethylene, Vinyl, Natural Rubber and Others), By End-User (Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the industrial safety gloves market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the industrial safety gloves market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global industrial safety gloves market ANSELL LTD., uvex group, Rubberex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., MCR Safety, KCWW, Midas Safety, 3M, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Hldgs, Globus, TOWA JAPAN, DIPPED PRODUCTS PLC, Protective Industrial Products, Lakeland Inc., Midas Safety among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide industrial safety gloves market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Gloves designed to keep individuals safe from safety hazards like cuts, burns, chemicals, abrasions, biohazards, and more are referred to as industrial safety gloves. While there are numerous types of industrial safety gloves available, it is essential to choose the right type of materials and product for the intended purpose when choosing an industrial safety glove. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as rising technological advancements and latex allergy issues. Eventually, there will be no humans working in manufacturing and other end-user industries, reducing the demand for personal protective equipment, including industrial safety gloves. With increasing government efforts to promote food safety and consumer awareness, the market is expected to grow. As a result, food safety has been modernized in countries like Europe, the United States and some low- and middle-income countries like China, India and Vietnam as a result of high consumer expectations for food safety as well as significant illness outbreaks that have further intensified consumer demands for improvement, which will increase the market's demand. Moreover, in order to increase sales in lucrative markets, industrial safety glove manufacturers are strategizing and implementing multiple penetration strategies. Product rollouts, collaborations with established players, acquisitions, and enchantment of regional and global distribution networks are among these strategies.

Scope of Industrial Safety Gloves Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Material, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players ANSELL LTD., uvex group, Rubberex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., MCR Safety, KCWW, Midas Safety, 3M, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Hldgs, Globus, TOWA JAPAN, DIPPED PRODUCTS PLC, Protective Industrial Products, Lakeland Inc., Midas Safety among others

Segmentation Analysis

Natural rubber is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes nitrile, polyethylene, vinyl, natural rubber and others. The natural rubber segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The natural rubber glove market is expected to reach more than USD 5 billion by 2032. The natural rubber glove offers superior features, such as a snug fit, tactile sensitivity, and resistance to changes caused by acids, alkalis, salts, etc. As well as providing protection against chemicals and liquids, natural rubber is an economical raw material.

Food is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segments include chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and others. The food segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the fact that food is a basic necessity for survival, it's no surprise that industrial gloves are in high demand within the food industry. A large share of the gloves market is attributed to the food industry. Maintaining hygienic conditions throughout the processing of food is a crucial step in the food industry.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the industrial safety gloves market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A substantial number of service and manufacturing industries are located in North America, making the region a market leader in industrial gloves. Further, strict government regulations regarding worker safety are expected to drive industrial glove sales; in addition, the increasing demand for improved comfort and performance is also estimated to drive demand for industrial gloves.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's industrial safety gloves market size was valued at USD 0.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of the presence of various end-user industries such as food & beverages, automotive and others, who employ industrial gloves in manufacturing and other activities, the market is expected to grow rapidly in the country.

China

China’s industrial safety gloves market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Mining, construction, automotive, heavy machinery equipment, and industrial handling & packaging are among the sectors that use industrial gloves for a wide range of purposes, propelling the growth of the market in the country.

India

India's industrial safety gloves market size was valued at USD 0.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing industrial and urbanization projects in India, as well as government initiatives for smart cities will significantly increase the demand for safety construction equipment, including industrial gloves.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand from the food, construction and pharmaceutical industries, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

